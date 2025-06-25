Qatar Goodwood Festival entries: Star names set for Nassau clash

Oaks principals handed Nassau entries

Betfred Oaks one-two MINNIE HAUK and WHIRL feature among the entries for the Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained pair are joined by fellow Classic winner FALLEN ANGEL, who captured the Group 1 Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2024. All three bring serious form credentials into a typically deep renewal of this prestigious fillies' contest, which has drawn 33 high-class entries.

Royal Ascot form is well represented, with a trio of recent winners pointing towards the race. Joseph Murphy’s CERCENE, the authoritative winner of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, could make her first start over 10 furlongs, while O’Brien’s GARDEN OF EDEN showed stamina and class to take the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Goodwood scorer CRIMSON ADVOCATE, trained by John and Thady Gosden, added further black type for owners Wathnan Racing when impressing in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over seven furlongs - the in-form operation looks set to target further success at Goodwood after a stellar Royal Meeting.

Last year’s Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes runner-up SEE THE FIRE trained by Andrew Balding has taken her form to a new level in 2025. She powered home by 12 lengths in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at York before a bold third-place finish against the colts in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, a performance that marks her as a major contender this time around.

Cheveley Park Stud’s ESTRANGE (David O’Meara) also warrants respect. The progressive filly made it three on the bounce with an emphatic four-length success in the G3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes and looks ready to tackle Group 1 company.

France may be represented by Gavin Hernon’s DARE TO DREAM, a Group 3 winner who continues to build her profile on home soil.