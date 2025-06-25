Qatar Goodwood Festival entries: Star names set for Nassau clash

Oaks principals handed Nassau entries
Betfred Oaks one-two MINNIE HAUK and WHIRL feature among the entries for the Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained pair are joined by fellow Classic winner FALLEN ANGEL, who captured the Group 1 Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2024. All three bring serious form credentials into a typically deep renewal of this prestigious fillies' contest, which has drawn 33 high-class entries.
Royal Ascot form is well represented, with a trio of recent winners pointing towards the race. Joseph Murphy’s CERCENE, the authoritative winner of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, could make her first start over 10 furlongs, while O’Brien’s GARDEN OF EDEN showed stamina and class to take the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.
Goodwood scorer CRIMSON ADVOCATE, trained by John and Thady Gosden, added further black type for owners Wathnan Racing when impressing in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over seven furlongs - the in-form operation looks set to target further success at Goodwood after a stellar Royal Meeting.
Last year’s Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes runner-up SEE THE FIRE trained by Andrew Balding has taken her form to a new level in 2025. She powered home by 12 lengths in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at York before a bold third-place finish against the colts in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, a performance that marks her as a major contender this time around.
Cheveley Park Stud’s ESTRANGE (David O’Meara) also warrants respect. The progressive filly made it three on the bounce with an emphatic four-length success in the G3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes and looks ready to tackle Group 1 company.
France may be represented by Gavin Hernon’s DARE TO DREAM, a Group 3 winner who continues to build her profile on home soil.
Brueghel leads O’Brien Cup team
19 have been entered for the two-mile Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.
O’Brien’s JAN BRUEGHEL was a game winner of the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom last month and headlines a strong Ballydoyle contingent that includes eight entries in total. Among them is the ultra-consistent ILLINOIS, a Galileo colt who has gone close in several top-level staying contests this season and now seeks a deserved Group 1 breakthrough in what remains a wide-open division.
DUBAI FUTURE, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, winner of the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, adds international strength for Godolphin, while the versatile AL RIFFA, a Group 1 winner over seven furlongs as a juvenile, could make a significant step up in trip. His second-place finish in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot hinted at both stamina and untapped potential.
One of the more eye-catching improvers is FRENCH MASTER, who steps into Group company for the first time after a brave victory in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last week. Connections will be hoping he can continue his upward trajectory in what is a big jump in class.
This contest regularly attracts seasoned stayers, and 2025 is no exception. The hugely popular nine-year-old TRUESHAN trained by Alan King, is already a three-time Group 1 winner and victorious in this race in 2021, is set to return. He’s joined by QUICKTHORN trained by Hughie Morrison, who made all to win this race in dominant style in 2023.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.