A review of the pick of the rest of Thursday's action from the Punchestown Festival.

Blue is the colour once again Dinoblue justified strong late support to beat British raider Douglas Talking in the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase. Willie Mullins' mare has taken to fences well this season and after a fine second to Maskada in the Grand Annual on her handicap debut at Cheltenham in March, she easily went one better at Fairyhouse's big Easter Festival. Bumped up 7lb for her troubles, the seven-year-old defied the assessor with a smooth display in the hands of Mark Walsh, coming with a well-timed run after the last fence to score cosily from Lucinda Russell's runner, who had set out to make all. Third went to The Folkes Tiara (11/1), with Hollow Games (7/1) fourth. Sky Bet make Dinoblue 20/1 (from 33s) for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham next March.

Tight call in 2m handicap hurdle Broomfield Bijou won the Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle by a nose from By Your Side in a desperate finish to the opening race. Willie Mullins' 16/1 outsider Feu Du Bresil led into the straight and looked to have most of the field in trouble but his stride shortened after the last flight and 6/1 market leader Broomfield Bijou, together with 13/2 chance By Your Side, swept past close home to fight out the final 100 yards. Gordon Elliott's By Your Side looked to have edged ahead but the photo revealed the Philip Dempsey-trained Broomfield Bijou had held on to grab the win by the narrowest of margins under jockey Luke Dempsey. There was drama earlier in the race when Feu Du Bresil's stablemate Figaroc (12/1), as well as 33/1 shot Listentillitellyea and 100/1 chance Francois were all carried out by a loose horse at the last hurdle in the back straight which also saw Gentleman Joe (17/2) unseat rider Rachael Blackmore.