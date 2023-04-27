Klassical Dream landed a third straight victory in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.
The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old had been given an even lighter campaign this season following a small setback around Christmas but rediscovered his top form back on his favourite track after a low-key effort in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month.
Only ninth to Sire Du Berlais on that occasion, the well-backed 3/1 joint-favourite reversed form with Gordon Elliott's subsequent Aintree winner, who had to settle for third here, with the Paul Townend-ridden winner's stablemate Asterion Forlonge (8/1) toughing it out for second having tracked the early pace set by Summerville Boy.
Fourth went to the other joint-favourite Teahupoo, while the big disappointment of the race was Monkfish, who failed to build on his promising comeback effort when second to Asterion Forlonge at Fairyhouse.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sky Bet make Klassical Dream 12/1 for next year's Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
“Paul was so cool on him. He was out the back and the minute he got a bit of daylight he locked on and I thought ‘wow this is it’. It was a masterclass in riding again,” said Mullins.
"I’m a bit worried now as going celebrating with Jo (Coleman, owner) is no simple task! We have good nights.
“I think we’ll bring him to Auteuil again. We had a good time there last year (finished second) and a weekend in Paris is never a bad thing.
“Asterion Forlonge ran a cracker and stayed on great at the end. I think hurdling is just too fast for Monkfish, he wants slower ground and bigger fences to maximise jumping.”
Townend said: “His record here is very good. We just held on. I was trying to leave it late and I still managed to get there too soon.
“He hasn’t had the most straightforward of season and all credit to Dave (Casey, assistant trainer) and the gang at home for getting him back here in such good form on that bit of nice ground.
“I was always going to give him the chance to use his speed and take the criticism if I didn’t get there. I thought I’d the quickest horse and I was going to give him every chance. I wasn’t going to get involved that far from home.
“It’s easy riding for Willie in Punchestown. We’ve had a brilliant season and it’s nice to be a part of this massive team – a small part of it – to round of the season here in Punchestown."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org