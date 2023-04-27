Klassical Dream landed a third straight victory in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old had been given an even lighter campaign this season following a small setback around Christmas but rediscovered his top form back on his favourite track after a low-key effort in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Only ninth to Sire Du Berlais on that occasion, the well-backed 3/1 joint-favourite reversed form with Gordon Elliott's subsequent Aintree winner, who had to settle for third here, with the Paul Townend-ridden winner's stablemate Asterion Forlonge (8/1) toughing it out for second having tracked the early pace set by Summerville Boy. Fourth went to the other joint-favourite Teahupoo, while the big disappointment of the race was Monkfish, who failed to build on his promising comeback effort when second to Asterion Forlonge at Fairyhouse.

Sky Bet make Klassical Dream 12/1 for next year's Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. “Paul was so cool on him. He was out the back and the minute he got a bit of daylight he locked on and I thought ‘wow this is it’. It was a masterclass in riding again,” said Mullins.

Paul Townend and Klassical Dream return in victory

"I’m a bit worried now as going celebrating with Jo (Coleman, owner) is no simple task! We have good nights. “I think we’ll bring him to Auteuil again. We had a good time there last year (finished second) and a weekend in Paris is never a bad thing. “Asterion Forlonge ran a cracker and stayed on great at the end. I think hurdling is just too fast for Monkfish, he wants slower ground and bigger fences to maximise jumping.”

3⃣ 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙇 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 wins the Champion Stayers Hurdle at @punchestownrace for the third year in a row!pic.twitter.com/n87k9r6wSc — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 27, 2023