A review of the action so far from Punchestown on Sunday as Delta Work landed short odds by the narrowest of margins.

Delta pulls out all the stops to repel Banjo Delta Work justified odds-on favouritism in the Pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase but not without a fright, the nine-year-old clinging on by a short-head to deny a rallying Singing Banjo (40/1). The Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old was formerly a top-class stayer but, after losing his way slightly early last season, immediately took a shine to action over the banks when winning Cheltenham's Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Festival in March. He famously denied ownermate and dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll a fairytale swansong on that occasion but had to work hard under Jack Kennedy to make a winning start to the new campaign at odds of 4/6 (favourite) on Sunday. Delta Work still had a trio of horses in front of him turning for home and heading for the last flight. Kennedy got a good tune out of the Grade One winner on the run to the last and although he wasn't perfect at it, he had the momentum to hit the front. Singing Banjo battled bravely on the inside rail, to his credit, but Delta Work held on to win. Third went to Foxy Jacks at 14/1, with 80/1 outsider John Adams back in fourth.

Paddy Power left the winner unchanged as their 15/8 favourite to repeat his Cheltenham win next spring. “Jack (Kennedy) said it took him a while to get going, he said he was very sticky early until he got down over the double down the bottom,” said Elliott. “It’s a bit trickier here than it is in Cheltenham. It’s hard to place a horse like him now so we said we’d see how he took to this. It’s job done. “The runner-up is good around here and those horses are real specialists around here. He kind of pulled up from the last home, he pricked his ears and didn’t do much. “He used to wear cheekpieces over fences and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were back on him again at some stage. “We try to do different things with him at home, we take him away to a lot of different places to school him. He’s very good around Cheltenham, but he still has a bit to learn over the banks here. “Jack was happy, so if he’s happy I’m happy.” Looking to future plans, Elliott said: “He’ll probably have one run between now and Cheltenham all being well. “There is a race in January in Cheltenham for him or he could maybe run in the Boyne Hurdle. We probably wouldn’t be here, only it was called off there (Cheltenham cross-country chase in November) last time because of the ground.”

Juvenile enters Triumph Hurdle frame

Daryl Jacob and Nusret pictured after winning

Nusret was introduced at 20/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power after winning the John Lynch Carpets 3-Y-O Hurdle. Trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Daryl Jacob, the 5/2 chance was tucked away in mid-division in the early stages but made good ground approaching the second-last before mounting his bid in the straight. Jacob brought him on the outside of rivals and a bid jump at the last helped him power six lengths clear of Thomas Mullins' Morning Soldier (16/1) to win going away. Calico (8/1) was third for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy.