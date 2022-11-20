Galopin Des Champs could run “shortly” – but Willie Mullins is lukewarm on the idea of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old was heavily backed for the Christmas showpiece last week, but seems unlikely to travel to Kempton despite the absence of stablemate Allaho. Least season’s leading novice chaser, his only blip came at Cheltenham when well clear of Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase only to stumble on landing over the final fence.