Galopin Des Champs in action at Cheltenham
King George bid seems unlikely for Galopin Des Champs

By Sporting Life
15:19 · SUN November 20, 2022

Galopin Des Champs could run “shortly” – but Willie Mullins is lukewarm on the idea of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old was heavily backed for the Christmas showpiece last week, but seems unlikely to travel to Kempton despite the absence of stablemate Allaho.

Least season’s leading novice chaser, his only blip came at Cheltenham when well clear of Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase only to stumble on landing over the final fence.

“Everyone keeps ringing me about it. We stuck him in as an entry, but I don’t seriously think it’s the plan,” said Mullins when asked on Racing TV about a King George bid.

“We’re still in the same place, it’s an entry if other things don’t work out for him.

“I’d like to get a run in before Christmas, we toyed with the idea of the Clonmel Oil but thought we had enough in that. I think he could run shortly so we’ll see.

“The King George is just an entry, as far as I can see anyway.”

