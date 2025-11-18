Punchestown preview: Willie Mullins ready to unleash star names

With State Man sadly ruled out of the former, the champion trainer has been forced to shuffle his pack but at this stage has five of the nine entries.

They are headed by Anzadam, unbeaten in four career starts and successful at Fairyhouse and Naas for the Closutton team last season.

Lossiemouth is expected to wait for the Hatton's Grace Hurdle but is another option for the trainer along with Irancy, winner of a Grade One at the Festival at this track in the spring, County Hurdle heroine Kargese and Winter Fog.

Michael O'Sullivan Supreme runner-up William Munny and Gordon Elliott's Ndaawi head the opposition.

Mullins has seven in the John Durkan including brilliant Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, who signed off last season with big-race wins at Aintree and Sandown.

They could be joined in the field by Brown Advisory winner Lecky Watson, Randox Grand National one-two-three Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West plus James Du Berlais.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is another potential star turn in the race along with Fastorslow, who won this race in 2023 but wasn't seen out after finishing fourth behind Fact To File in last year's renewal.