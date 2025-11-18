Punchestown preview: Willie Mullins ready to unleash star names

Willie Mullins dominates the entries for the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle and John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown this weekend.
With State Man sadly ruled out of the former, the champion trainer has been forced to shuffle his pack but at this stage has five of the nine entries.
They are headed by Anzadam, unbeaten in four career starts and successful at Fairyhouse and Naas for the Closutton team last season.
Lossiemouth is expected to wait for the Hatton's Grace Hurdle but is another option for the trainer along with Irancy, winner of a Grade One at the Festival at this track in the spring, County Hurdle heroine Kargese and Winter Fog.
Michael O'Sullivan Supreme runner-up William Munny and Gordon Elliott's Ndaawi head the opposition.
Mullins has seven in the John Durkan including brilliant Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, who signed off last season with big-race wins at Aintree and Sandown.
They could be joined in the field by Brown Advisory winner Lecky Watson, Randox Grand National one-two-three Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West plus James Du Berlais.
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is another potential star turn in the race along with Fastorslow, who won this race in 2023 but wasn't seen out after finishing fourth behind Fact To File in last year's renewal.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.