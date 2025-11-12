Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
State Man wins at Punchestown
State Man wins at Punchestown

Willie Mullins' State Man out for the season after gallops injury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed November 12, 2025 · 1h ago

State Man is out for the season after sustaining an injury on the gallops at Closutton on Wednesday morning.

Willie Mullins’ brilliant hurdler was being prepared for a potential return to action in the Morgiana Hurdle later in the month, but the trainer told Sporting Life: “Sadly State Man has suffered a tendon injury on the gallops here. He’ll definitely be out for the rest of the season.”

The eight-year-old has been a giant of the two-mile hurdling division in recent campaigns, winning the 2024 Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and falling at the last with this year’s renewal at his mercy.

He last ran when winning the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown on May 2 where he beat the Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace by four-and-three-quarter lengths.

The news is a big blow to Mullins with State Man trading as a 6/1 chance for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before the setback.

Mullins does have a rich array of hurdlers to choose from for races like that, though, with Lossiemouth and Anzadam, the latter owned by State Man's owners Joe and Marie Donnelly, both prominent in the revised betting for the two-mile championship in March.

State Man wins another Irish Champion
Click here for State Man profile

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING