Adam Houghton reflects on the third day of the Punchestown Festival where there were shades of Man City as Klassical Dream almost inevitably shone once again.

It was confirmed on Wednesday the 2023 Betfred Derby will be run at 1.30pm to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final later that afternoon. It was an announcement that didn’t go down well with all racing fans, lots of whom probably have little interest in events at Wembley and don’t see why our sport’s showpiece event should move to accommodate it. If you’re one of those people, then I’m going to warn you now that this article probably isn’t for you. Why? Because this is my alternative take on day three of the 2023 Punchestown Festival, inspired by one of the most enthralling Premier League seasons in recent years, with perhaps the most significant development yet coming at the Etihad in midweek. True, this wasn’t the Etihad, and the Gallagher brothers were nowhere to be seen, but I did see more members of the Mullins family than I can count and the weather conditions were what you’d typically expect in the north west of England - essentially the acid test of a cold and windy night at Stoke. Some horses came out of it still in contention for leading honours this season, while others have suddenly seen their top-level status come under threat. With 20 teams for 20 horses, settle in for Match of The Day and the full debrief on Thursday’s action...

1. Arsenal – SIRE DU BERLAIS (Third in the Champion Stayers Hurdle) Somehow still top of the division when nobody expected anything from them at the start of the season. Big result went against them, but what a season it’s been regardless. 2. Manchester City – KLASSICAL DREAM (Winner of the Champion Stayers Hurdle) Took a while to hit top stride this season but knows how to peak in April. One has won the Champion Stayers Hurdle three years in a row and the other is on the verge of three Premier Leagues in a row, both after a verdict over their closest rival in midweek. Very tough to beat at home, with Klassical Dream now 4-4 at the Punchestown Festival and City now 14-16 at the Etihad this season.

Paul Townend and Klassical Dream return in victory

3. Newcastle United – EL FABIOLO (Winner of the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase) Announced themselves on the big stage in no uncertain terms this season and as likely as any to take the sporting world by storm in years to come. Like Newcastle’s defence, good luck trying to get past El Fabiolo next season. 4. Manchester United – DINOBLUE (Winner of the pigsback.com Handicap Chase) Danced every dance this season and in danger of becoming consistent after previous struggles. One has been to Cheltenham, Fairyhouse and Punchestown, with wins at the last two, while the other has a Carabao Cup in the bag with a much-maligned FA Cup Final on the way. Both owned by J.P. McManus at one time or another... 5. Aston Villa – KILBEG KING (Winner of the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle) Daring to challenge the established order. The Brits aren’t supposed to be able to beat the Irish on their home soil and Aston Villa aren’t supposed to intrude on the so-called ‘big six’. But these two are doing it and hats off to them, especially Anthony Honeyball, who now has three winners at this meeting from just nine runners in the last five years. 6. Liverpool – MONKFISH (Ninth in the Champion Stayers Hurdle) Looked to have the world at their feet a couple of years ago but injuries and the passing of time have derailed their championship ambitions. Could yet scale the heights again given a good summer, but the glory days of yesteryear suddenly seem a long time ago. 7. Tottenham – DYSART DYNAMO (Runner-up in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase) Undoubtedly talented on their day but always appear to be one false step away from disaster. Could yet be a force at the top level if settling down, but don’t count on that happening anytime soon. 8. Brighton – TEAHUPOO (Fourth in the Champion Stayers Hurdle) Impressed with his early-season form and plenty to be positive about despite falling away slightly when faced with their biggest tests towards the back-end of the campaign. Young talent in abundance and excited to see what they can do in 2023/24. 9. Brentford – BALLYBURN (Winner of the JP & M Doyle (C & G) Flat Race) One is not even good enough to make Willie Mullins’ team for the Champion Bumper and the other is only the third-best team in London, but both are strong heats and it’s hard not to be impressed by how far this pair have come in a relatively short space of time. Do everything the right way and the future looks bright.

