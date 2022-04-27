A review from Punchestown on day two of the 2022 Festival as Willie Mullins won all three Grade One races on the card.

Unbeaten in four previous starts under Rules, The Nice Guy (15/8f) got the ball rolling with victory in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle, in the process following up his win in the the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when beating stablemate Minella Cocooner by five lengths. Minella Cocooner was sent straight to the front by Danny Mullins in his bid to reverse the form, but The Nice Guy could be spotted travelling sweetly in his slipstream in what was still a tightly-bunched field turning into the straight. However, it wasn't long before the two stable companions pulled clear and it was The Nice Guy who found most on the run-in to confirm his Cheltenham superiority over Minella Cocooner. The pair were separated by three quarters of a length at the line, with another five and a half lengths back to Meet And Greet in third. The Nice Guy was cut to 5-1 from 8-1 by Betfair for next season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

After watching his horse extend his winning sequence to five, owner Malcolm Denmark told Racing TV: "It went very much to plan. Paul [Townend] mapped it out to me before the race what he was going to do and it went absolutely how he said it would. "I didn't think he jumped as well today, but he's only had three runs over hurdles. The trouble is it's a big dream, five wins out of five – that's what dreams are made of. "He had a hard race at Cheltenham and I thought today's contest was possibly even tougher. A couple of them didn't turn up at Cheltenham and there was obviously that tragedy to Ginto as well. "Today there was form right the way through there and I didn't think we should be the 2/1 favourite or whatever we were. "It was a big thrill and it brings back memories of Monsignor. I think the excitement and the emotion we had at Cheltenham came flooding back. I think I said there many times that I didn't get to do that [when Monsignor won] with my son there. "To now do it with him here and at Cheltenham, that's what we're there for." Mullins added: “He totally surprises us and wouldn’t win any sort of race at home on our gallop, but he loves it on grass on the track. He keeps surprising us. “There is not a lot of condition on him, he’s a light-framed horse and doesn’t take much training. He’s a unique specimen in his own way. He’s the exact opposite of a morning glory. He does it in the afternoon, which is tremendous. “I was a little surprised he went on at the second-last, but Paul said he didn’t want to get caught on the inside at the last bend. I think he was idling in front. “The first two will go chasing next season.” Facile Vega makes it four from four Facile Vega (8/15f) added to the wins of The Nice Guy and Allaho to complete a Grade One hat-trick for Mullins in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race. A dominant winner of the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, Facile Vega had American Mike back in second on that occasion and it was that horse who was expected to emerge as the chief danger once again. However, this time it was stable companion Redemption Day – only thirteenth at Cheltenham – who emerged as the biggest threat when moving up on the outside of Facile Vega as both horses made good progress to challenge the leaders early in the straight. Redemption Day briefly appeared to be getting the better of the argument, but Facile Vega found plenty under Patrick Mullins to assert inside the final furlong. The official winning margin was a length and a quarter as the first two pulled fully 14 lengths clear of American Mike in third. Facile Vega was left unchanged as the 5-2 favourite for next year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Paddy Power.

Willie Mullins said: “He [Patrick] had to pull it out there because Jody nearly stole it. She said ‘we didn’t beat him, but we frightened him’. “The horse had to dig deep and it’s the sign of a good horse. I don’t work them hard at home but he’s getting stronger all the time. “The owners didn’t sell the mare and they put her in foal to the most expensive stallion in the country in Walk In The Park and they have got a fantastic horse out of it. “There were big offers for this horse, but they decided they are not going to sell him. They are getting a reward and hopefully he will serve them for the next couple of years. “He has huge potential and fingers crossed he stays right.” Patrick Mullins said: “He was quite worked up in the parade ring and down at the start which wouldn’t be like him, so I think the season was probably starting to get to him a bit. “I said it before Cheltenham that there wasn’t much between this fellow and Redemption Day on home work. Redemption Day is a very good horse as well. “Turning out of the back straight, I’m thinking to myself ‘you’re a bit flat’ and I wanted to hold onto him as long as I could. “I was happy I would beat American Mike for gears, but I thought that Redemption Day might be a little bit quicker than me. “He was flat today and he still won, he got headed and he battled back. He’s the full package, he can do it tough if he needs to.”

🏇🏆 Three wins on the bounce - it's a Grade 1 treble for that man @WillieMullinsNH on the card at @punchestownrace!#PunchestownFestival pic.twitter.com/YPANwN1goB — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 27, 2022