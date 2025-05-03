Punchestown Festival results and replays

Lulamba (11/10 favourite) won the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.
Second to Poniros in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham where Nicky Henderson felt his exciting Lulamba may have been mugged on the line by the fast-finishing winner, Lulamba was well-backed to gain revenge.
James Bowen had Lulamba just behind the front-running Sony Bill but Paul Townend and Poniros were never far behind as a fascinating game of cat and mouse slowly developed.
Townend slipped Poniros through on the inside to take a narrow lead at the second last as he and Lulamba put daylight between themselves and the chasers. The favourite was marginally in front at the final flight which he jumped well whereas Poniros landed on his heels and lost any chance of pulling victory out of the fire.
Four lengths was the margin at the line while just three quarters of a length separated Poniros and Hello Neighbour in third.
It was a second winner of the week for Bowen who said: "Delighted with that. Yesterday [after riding Constitution Hill] I wasn't in so good spirits but delighted to win that.
"Went a good gallop and he stays well. We jumped off fast and the leader was conscious to take it back a bit and I wanted a good even one all the way which is what it was and it suited me so I was delighted.
"I got to the front going to three out and he pricked his ears and I was delighted with that. I didn't do anything from three out to two, to the point where Townend came up on my inside and I was just saving at that point so it all went perfect for me.
"He'll get further definitely next year. He's still got a bit of filling out to do."
Henderson commented: "It was a good performance, slightly doing it the hard way, we were sort of pushing it along, not sure what sort of pace there would be but someone was saying the splits were pretty sparse, they were travelling all the way and he just gallops.
"He's got a bit of a turn of foot but he's a strong finisher and you wouldn't be surprised if he wouldn't go two and a half in time. He might well be going chasing yet, I don't know. Big horse.
"We looked at it [Aintree] and thought it was a bit quick for a baby like him but he was so fresh and all the boys at home were saying this horse is mad fresh, we've got to get some work into him to see if we can shut him up. They've done a wonderful job with this ground and to do it under these weather circumstances is a brilliant job. I was worried all week about running him on it but from Wednesday onwards there was no worry, it's beautiful.
"Lulamba, himself, probably thought he'd won the Triumph Hurdle; he had effectively. Where he was, he had won his race and the other side caught him on the blindside and nabbed him on the line before he had a chance to respond. Whereas today when he got to the front he was happy to go away and put it to bed which is what I really liked about the performance.
"His constitution and his whole mind game is just terrific and he's enjoying himself. Bearing in mind we're on the speediest part of Punchestown today so it's a sharp two miles, or as sharp as it gets, and he's obviously stayed it very well and we had to keep that pace honest and James did a great job there. You'd think he'd appreciate the stiffer tracks.
"We were doing it with Sir Gino [novice chasing as a four-year-old] who runs in the same colours. I hope and think he might be back but that will be a long way away. The vets are pleased with the progress but it's long and it's slow and we won't know until the autumn whether he will be for training immediately but we hope. And then this fellow come along and I suspect he'll be chasing quite soon."
Jade provides perfect back-up
Jade De Grugy won the SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, eclipsing Brighterdaysahead.
Brighterdaysahead (6/4) was uneasy in the betting on her first start since disappointing at Cheltenham (non-runner at Aintree since), resulting in Jade De Grugy being sent off the even money favourite.
Wyenot jumped out in front under Harry Cobden, followed by Brighterdaysahead with Jade De Grugy just in behind but Paul Townend wasn't happy with the pace and was soon contesting the lead.
The big two were clear of the field jumping three out with Jade De Grugy in front jumping two out where Sam Ewing gave Brighterdaysahead a shake of the reins. Ewing quickly became more animated in the saddle, giving his mare a reminder but the response was limited with only the briefest glimmer that Brighterdaysahead might rally.
In contrast, Townend was sitting still in front as they approached the last which Jade De Grugy cleared in style before being pushed out to win by six and a half lengths.
A tired looking Brighterdaysahead was passed for second by Gala Marceau to complete a one-two for trainer Willie Mullins and owner Kenny Alexander.
Jade De Grugy has now won six of her eight starts with the two defeats coming at the Cheltenham Festival, latterly when chasing home stablemate Lossiemouth in the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle.
"Harry's mare didn't really seem to be enjoying it in front," explained Townend, "so I slipped through with a lap to go and was able to set the fractions myself and was able to pull the trigger when I wanted.
"She stays well. She's a good mare. She really enjoys jumping and is nice and relaxed so you can set the fractions you want. She ran a cracker [at Cheltenham] and Lossiemouth is a fair yardstick to be going off; it's lovely to have her as a back-up.
"You'd be entitled to think so and hope so [that she's improving]. I suppose our finest hour wasn't in Cheltenham on her last year [2024] and we learned about her and she stays well so we make a bit more use of her.
"We're glad to have her and she's plenty of size and scope about her too so she's options."
