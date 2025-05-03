Punchestown Festival results and replays

It was a second winner of the week for Bowen who said: "Delighted with that. Yesterday [after riding Constitution Hill] I wasn't in so good spirits but delighted to win that.

Four lengths was the margin at the line while just three quarters of a length separated Poniros and Hello Neighbour in third.

Townend slipped Poniros through on the inside to take a narrow lead at the second last as he and Lulamba put daylight between themselves and the chasers. The favourite was marginally in front at the final flight which he jumped well whereas Poniros landed on his heels and lost any chance of pulling victory out of the fire.

James Bowen had Lulamba just behind the front-running Sony Bill but Paul Townend and Poniros were never far behind as a fascinating game of cat and mouse slowly developed.

Second to Poniros in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham where Nicky Henderson felt his exciting Lulamba may have been mugged on the line by the fast-finishing winner, Lulamba was well-backed to gain revenge.

"Went a good gallop and he stays well. We jumped off fast and the leader was conscious to take it back a bit and I wanted a good even one all the way which is what it was and it suited me so I was delighted.

"I got to the front going to three out and he pricked his ears and I was delighted with that. I didn't do anything from three out to two, to the point where Townend came up on my inside and I was just saving at that point so it all went perfect for me.

"He'll get further definitely next year. He's still got a bit of filling out to do."

Henderson commented: "It was a good performance, slightly doing it the hard way, we were sort of pushing it along, not sure what sort of pace there would be but someone was saying the splits were pretty sparse, they were travelling all the way and he just gallops.

"He's got a bit of a turn of foot but he's a strong finisher and you wouldn't be surprised if he wouldn't go two and a half in time. He might well be going chasing yet, I don't know. Big horse.

"We looked at it [Aintree] and thought it was a bit quick for a baby like him but he was so fresh and all the boys at home were saying this horse is mad fresh, we've got to get some work into him to see if we can shut him up. They've done a wonderful job with this ground and to do it under these weather circumstances is a brilliant job. I was worried all week about running him on it but from Wednesday onwards there was no worry, it's beautiful.

"Lulamba, himself, probably thought he'd won the Triumph Hurdle; he had effectively. Where he was, he had won his race and the other side caught him on the blindside and nabbed him on the line before he had a chance to respond. Whereas today when he got to the front he was happy to go away and put it to bed which is what I really liked about the performance.

"His constitution and his whole mind game is just terrific and he's enjoying himself. Bearing in mind we're on the speediest part of Punchestown today so it's a sharp two miles, or as sharp as it gets, and he's obviously stayed it very well and we had to keep that pace honest and James did a great job there. You'd think he'd appreciate the stiffer tracks.

"We were doing it with Sir Gino [novice chasing as a four-year-old] who runs in the same colours. I hope and think he might be back but that will be a long way away. The vets are pleased with the progress but it's long and it's slow and we won't know until the autumn whether he will be for training immediately but we hope. And then this fellow come along and I suspect he'll be chasing quite soon."