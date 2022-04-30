Check out our best bet for every race on day five of the Punchestown Festival.

The veteran Ballyboker Bridge won the La Touche on Thursday and is said to be retiring. Runner-up Singing Banjo, who won that race a year ago, is also well into the veteran stage while the winner's stable companion Blast Of Koeman ran well in third six lengths in front of the favourite Tout Est Permis. Shady Operator was pulled out of the race to concentrate on this but the one to take out of the race is Call It Magic, who won this last year and was going well enough when unseating four out on Thursday. Mitchouka hasn't taken to the banks obstacles so far while Super Citizen has had limited experience though arrives in good form. SOMPTUEUX makes his debut over this course but he's still a youngster with more to offer and gets a speculative vote in a tricky opener.

Mark Walsh had six possible rides for JP and goes for the veteran ANIBALE FLY (NAP), brought down in the Grand National but not beaten far in this last year and on his lowest mark over fences since 2016. It's a long time since his glory days at Aintree and Cheltenham but his rider prefers him to Easysland, who was brilliant when landing the cross country race at Cheltenham in 2020 but was pulled up in last month's event where Plan Of Attack was beaten 22 lengths in third. Champagne Platinum, Alfa Mix, Scoir Mear and Glenloe are other carrying the famous McManus colours with the latter looking back to form at Fairyhouse. Regina Dracones has won three of her last five in novice company while The Dabbler is better than he showed at Fairyhouse and his rider's claim is a bonus. Peaches And Cream ran his best race for a long time at Downpatrick last month. 15:50 Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle

The former champion hurdler EPATANTE ran a superb race when chasing home Honeysuckle in this year's hurdling classic then stepped up to 2m4f to land the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle in style. She'll take the world of beating in that form though stable companion Marie's Rock won the Dawn Run at the Festival and would be a worthy deputy if the selection fails to reproduce her form after two hard races. Telmesomethinggirl was well supported for the latter event and was close up and going well when brought down two out with Mrs Milner, who was impeded by the faller before staying on strongly, close up in third and Stormy Ireland just behind in fourth. Willie Mullins trains the latter and has four entries and Burning Victory was another who ran in the Dawn Run but failed to show her running.

David Pipe sends Duc De Beauchene over from the UK and he can race from a mark just 2lb higher than when scoring at Newbury. Harry Fry's Phoenix Way also travels over and he was a very good winner of a Class 2 handicap at Ascot before taking a heavy fall at Kempton. Recite A Prayer represents Willie Mullins and he looks on the upgrade though this is tougher than his Wexford victory. Ten Ten was beaten a neck in this last year with Henry De Bromhead's POPONG close behind in third. The latter's stable has three entries with Rachael on board the selection, who has been racing over shorter. She may just have the edge in a tight handicap though Defi Bleu and Donkey Years had a battle-royal at Fairyhouse and both should be prominent again.

VAUBAN followed an opening defeat on heavy ground here with Grade 1's victories at Leopardstown and Cheltenham, on both occasions beating Fil Dor by around three lengths with something to spare. The latter attempts to make it third time lucky but there's no obvious reason for a turn around in form. Il Etait Temps was also behind in those two Grade 1's but wasn't beaten far and if there was to be an upset he could be the one to provide it as he looks a very promising type. The remaining trio have too much to find to be considered. 17:30 Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Hurdle

Paul Townend picks Adamantly Chosen of the Willie Mullins sextet and his mount looks one to keep an eye on as he followed a facile victory at Thurles with a fair run at Cheltenham where he only weakened from the last. Stable companion La Prima Donna couldn't get close to Glan in a Grade A handicap at Fairyhouse but was only beaten half-a-length and has plenty more to offer. Another from the yard, Heia, finished upsides in third and is progressive enough to get into contention. FASTORSLOW ran a superb race on testing ground in the Coral Cup and with Rob James able to claim 7lb Martin Brassil's charge is taken to confirm form with fourth-placed Camprond though Philip Hobbs doesn't waste journeys so must believe the latter has a chance of a reversal. The Shunter pulled up in the latter event but will have found the sticky ground against him and it wouldn't be a shock to see him bounce back.

Read To Return and Socialoccasion were engaged in the 6.05 yesterday and Follow The Brave in the 7.45. Path D'oroux went for £105,000 after scoring at Borris House while Spirit Of Legend fetched just £5,000 less after finishing second at Loughbrickland. Ballybay cost £195,000 and is a half-brother to the useful Eskylane while stable companion Follow The Brave, first reserve in the 7.45 yesterday, is a half-brother to three winners. Westcoastinformant is likely to do better over jumps in time but a chance is taken with HALIBUT, the first foal of a winning jumper in France. Mon Coeur is another well-connected type to keep an eye on and Walk In The Dark is related to four winners. 18:35 Have The Conversation - Say Yes To Organ Donation Punchestown Charity Race