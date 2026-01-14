Proactif 7/1 for JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning at Fairyhouse

Proactif held off stablemate Macho Man to make a winning start his career for JP McManus and Willie Mullins in the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
Both had won juvenile hurdles in Auteuil before joining the Closutton team for whom they were making debuts on Wednesday.
The 15/8 winner was given a positive ride by Mark Walsh, forcing the pace with Combs for much of the contest. He had that rival beaten jumping the second last but Paul Townend in the Joe and Marie Donnelly silks was in his slipstream.
He looked a danger but Proactif found plenty for pressure and hit the line hard and two-and-a-three-quarter lengths clear of his rival. It was six-and-a-half back to Quinta Do Lago in third.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet were impressed, cutting the winner to 7/1 from 12s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Narcisco Has, who also represents Mullins and McManus, currently heads the market.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.