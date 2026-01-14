Menu icon
Willie Mullins - has two in the Kauto Star
Willie Mullins - Fairyhouse one-two

Proactif 7/1 for JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning at Fairyhouse

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed January 14, 2026 · 1h ago

Proactif held off stablemate Macho Man to make a winning start his career for JP McManus and Willie Mullins in the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Both had won juvenile hurdles in Auteuil before joining the Closutton team for whom they were making debuts on Wednesday.

The 15/8 winner was given a positive ride by Mark Walsh, forcing the pace with Combs for much of the contest. He had that rival beaten jumping the second last but Paul Townend in the Joe and Marie Donnelly silks was in his slipstream.

He looked a danger but Proactif found plenty for pressure and hit the line hard and two-and-a-three-quarter lengths clear of his rival. It was six-and-a-half back to Quinta Do Lago in third.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet were impressed, cutting the winner to 7/1 from 12s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Narcisco Has, who also represents Mullins and McManus, currently heads the market.

MOST READ RACING