Proactif 7/1 for JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning at Fairyhouse

Both had won juvenile hurdles in Auteuil before joining the Closutton team for whom they were making debuts on Wednesday.

The 15/8 winner was given a positive ride by Mark Walsh, forcing the pace with Combs for much of the contest. He had that rival beaten jumping the second last but Paul Townend in the Joe and Marie Donnelly silks was in his slipstream.

He looked a danger but Proactif found plenty for pressure and hit the line hard and two-and-a-three-quarter lengths clear of his rival. It was six-and-a-half back to Quinta Do Lago in third.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet were impressed, cutting the winner to 7/1 from 12s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Narcisco Has, who also represents Mullins and McManus, currently heads the market.