Prix du Moulin de Longchamp report: Baaeed lives up to expectations with fifth straight success

Baaeed took the step up to Group One level in his stride with victory in Sunday's Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

Having won his first four races with consummate ease, the three-year-old son of Sea The Stars was making the leap from a Newmarket Group Three at the end of July, but went off the odds-on (4/11) favourite and smoothly accounted for his five rivals in the hands of Jim Crowley. Baaeed didn't turn a hair in the preliminaries in the Paris heat despite having his first race outside of Britain, but came alive when the stalls opened to track Novemba and Order Of Australia, who occupied the first two places through the early stages.

With 200 metres to travel the front-running and free-going Novemba was sending out the distress signals and Crowley brought Baaeed to the head of affairs without too much effort. His response once hitting the front wasn't sparkling, the William Haggas-trained colt just doing enough, but the result was never in doubt as Baaeed cruised across the line from 14/1 chance Order Of Australia. Second-favourite Snow Lantern, who raced alongside the winner early on, found little for pressure in the straight and ended up a well-held fourth with Victor Ludorum taking third spot. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair clipped Baaeed to 2/1 from 5/2 for the QEII at Ascot on Champions Day, where he is expected to face the John and Thady Gosden-trained Palace Pier.