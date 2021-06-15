Prix du Moulin reaction: Baaeed still has way to go to beat Palace Pier

How impressive was Baaeed on Sunday?

Not wildly impressive, is the short answer, but there's clearly a bit more to it than that.

With a perfect 4-4 record and sent off 1/2 favourite on his Group One debut, Baaeed clearly didn't disappoint, but trainer William Haggas and the Shadwell Estate team could be forgiven for feeling a little more relieved than super-excited amid the post-race afterglow.

The times from Newmarket and Goodwood earlier in the season told us we were dealing with a far from ordinary colt, while the six and a half-length defeat of El Drama - the same distance that same horse was beaten by star three-year-old St Mark's Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July - added a little more flesh to the bones in terms of Baaeed's current and potential stature in the miling division.

All that helped contribute to the hype heading into Sunday's much-anticipated Prix Moulin de Longchamp, with Jamie Lynch even playfully suggesting in his final thoughts on Sky Sports Racing that we could be about to see the emergence of the next Frankel, Kingman or Sea The Stars, this horse's sire.

But that kind of talk, on this evidence at least, looks a little wide of the mark with Baaeed winning 'driven out' by a length and a quarter from last year's shock Breeders' Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia. The talented but undoubtedly tricky customer Victor Ludorum was another neck back in third, while it's hard to imagine Snow Lantern ran up to her Falmouth (or Sussex Stakes) form with a rather laboured effort in fourth.

After Poetic Flare ducked the task in favour of the Irish Champion Stakes, this race lacked depth and Baaeed needed to stamp himself by really putting the likes of Order Of Australia to the sword. Unfortunately, that simply wasn't the case.