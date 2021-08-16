Timeform Flat editor David Johnson and Ben Linfoot will be sharing their views on the Arc field this week - first up is Tarnawa.

TARNAWA (Timeform master rating 125) Shamardal (129) - Tarana (111) (Cape Cross) Form Figures: 9/1111-12

PROFILE: The story of Tarnawa has been one of relentless progress. The daughter of Shamardal failed to win in three starts as a juvenile, although she did finish second in a Listed race at Navan in the last of them. She opened her account in a Leopardstown maiden on her there-year-old return and off the back of a win in the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas, headed to Epsom for the Oaks. A 20/1 chance she seemed ill-at-ease on the ground ground and track, finishing a laboured 11th behind Anapurna.

Back on an easy surface victories followed in the Give Thanks and Gladness Stakes but again her limitations at the elite level were seemingly exposed when ninth behind Star Catcher in the Filly & Mares Stakes. But at four Tarnawa was a different model. She wasn't seen until August when she reappeared with another win in the Give Thanks and from there... lift-off. A first Group One came with an authoritative display in the Prix Vermeille, a second back at ParisLongchamp in the Prix de l'Opera. She was clearly thriving - a fact underlined on her next start when she took on the colts - and the best America had to offer - in the Breeders' Cup Turf. Slowly away and wide off the home turn, she swooped late to beat Magical a length. She stayed in training with Sunday as the chief target and so far, so good. A winning return in the Ballyroan was followed by a narrow defeat to St Mark's Basilica in the Irish Champion. That was over an inadequate trip and she tried to pass them all down the straight. She might have done so too but for the winner drifting right, taking her with him. It was eyecatching, a perfect Arc trial in arguably the race of the season so far and enough to propel her to the head of the ParisLongchamp betting.

BEST PERFORMANCE TO DATE: Her last one, the second in the Irish Champion Stakes earning a Timeform performance rating of 124+. It's one pound higher than the Breeders' Cup and Prix de l'Opera victories.

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY David Johnson: The current favourite and rightly so with her claims impossible to knock. Her Group 1 hat-trick last autumn, including against males in the Breeders’ Cup Turf showed she has all the tools to win a race like the Arc – in fact she might well have won last year had connections been a bit braver. Her preparation this time around looks to have gone smoothly, which isn’t necessarily the case for all her opponents with her Irish Champion run looking a career-best. The booking of Christophe Soumillion, who is two from two on her is the icing on the cake.