Oisin Murphy has dusted himself down from a dramatic incident at Salisbury and is looking forward to a massive weekend including riding Chrono Genesis in the Arc.

Fine for weekend rides after Salisbury incident You might have seen the dramatic scenes at Salisbury before the opener on Thursday where I was thrown off Oasis Gift in the paddock before her debut in the novice stakes. Remarkably her dam, Siren’s Gift, did something similar before she was due to run at Bath 15 years ago, and this is the last thing a jockey needs days ahead of a race like the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Thankfully the horse is okay and so am I. I’ve had some stitches in my lip and it’s a little sore, but I was very well looked after both at the races and at the hospital so thanks to all the medical staff who helped me.

Chrono primed for Arc assignment CHRONO GENESIS – 3.05 Longchamp This weekend is all about the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and we can finally talk tactics with my mount CHRONO GENESIS being drawn out wide in 14. The good thing is there are some really good ones drawn near me in Adayar and Snowfall and I’d expect both of them to be ridden prominently, so I’ll jump normal, have a look what’s going on towards my inside and hopefully slot in somewhere. If the pace is on then I’ll take my time and let instinct take over. Frankie won from out wide on Golden Horn, but he managed to steel New Bay’s pacemaker. There aren’t any pacemakers in the race this year so it might be more difficult to do. However, I prefer a high draw than being drawn one or two that’s for sure. I’ve ridden in the Arc before, when Salouen was sixth behind Enable in 2018, so I know what to expect. As for the mare, I flew over to France on Wednesday morning to sit on her and give her a spin. She felt very good, she seemed in very good shape. I didn’t do anything too strenuous with her, but she’s in very good condition and connections couldn’t be happier. It’s a huge day for me. It would be a dream come true for me to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and for everyone connected with racing in Japan it’s massive. It’s a race they’ve really wanted to win for a lot of years and she goes there with a great chance. It won’t be easy as it’s an unbelievable field. There are so many superstars in there and to have a genuine chance is a huge thing for me. I can’t think about it too much. It would be beyond my wildest dreams.

Rest of Sunday Longchamp rides ZELLIE - 1.15 Longchamp I ride Zellie in the Prix Marcel Boussac for Andre Fabre. He obviously has two other good fillies in the race, but my filly has been a bit unlucky on her last two starts. She’s got loads of size and scope and she’s racked up a bit of experience now. I won’t be holding her up last like she was in her last race and I think she’ll get the trip well, so I’m looking forward to her. IKAT – 3.50 Longchamp In the Prix de l’Opera I ‘m on Ikat for Takashi Saito and owner Kazumi Yoshida and I had a sit on her when I went over to ride Chrono Genesis on Wednesday. She felt fine, but this looks a tough test for her and she’ll have to step up a lot on what she’s done to figure here. TROPBEAU – 5.00 Longchamp Tropbeau is another ride for Andre Fabre and she ran a very good race two starts ago when she was second to Marianafoot in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. That was a massive run in a Group One, but she never got into things down in grade last time under Frankie. She’s a big price, but she’s a good filly and I wouldn’t discount her. She could finish in the mix judging by the Deauville run where she beat some very good horses.

Saturday Newmarket Rides WOLSEY – 1.10 Newmarket

This is a hot race with Ghaiyyath’s full brother in here, Al Nafir, while Dukedom had a big reputation even if he has disappointed on his two runs. But I really like Wolsey, he probably doesn’t want the ground getting too soft that’s the only thing, but we’ve always had a high opinion of him. He’s probably a next year horse, he’s quite tall and weak, but hopefully he’ll give a good account of himself. SWOON – 1.45 Newmarket

She’s won her last two and is improving, it’ll be interesting to see what rate she’s improving at. She hasn’t really run on slow ground, but her siblings didn’t mind a bit of cut and she worked well the other day. My gut feeling is that she hasn’t reached her ceiling yet. It’s a competitive race, but she probably deserves to be favourite. PRIMO BACIO – 2.55 Newmarket

Primo Bacio goes in the Group One Sun Chariot and, again, she’s probably another that doesn’t want the ground to get too slow. Saffron Beach is an interesting one, I was very impressed with her at Sandown as she raced on the pace, was a little bit keen and still won well. Mother Earth and Snow Lantern look the ones to beat, but of the outsiders Primo Bacio is the one to trouble those at the top of the market if she rediscovers her best form.

TACK – 3.30 Newmarket

He ran a little bit green at Doncaster and his work has always been okay. I expect him to take a big step forward here. I don’t think it’s that strong a race so hopefully he’ll be bang there.

NELL QUICKLY – 4.05 Newmarket

Nell Quickly must have an excellent chance here. She loves dig in the ground, she’s improved all year and she’s on a hat-trick, so hopefully she can get the job done. Beholding is probably the one to beat, I was impressed with her Kempton, but I’d be disappointed if Nell Quickly wasn’t bang there to be honest. NEBULOSA – 4.40 Newmarket