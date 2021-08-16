Oisin Murphy is likely to be okay for some big weekend rides including in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after a dramatic incident at Salisbury.
The Champion Jockey was aboard newcomer Oasis Gift when the horse bolted in the paddock, dislodging her rider from his saddle as he was flung into the plastic railing and fence in the enclosure.
Murphy was quickly seen to by racecourse medics and was taken to hospital where he received stiches for a facial injury.
Murphy’s manager Jimmy Derham told sportinglife.com: “He’s currently being stitched up in hospital, he’s got a split lip and that looks like the extent of the injuries. As far as I’m aware he’s going to be fine to ride this weekend.
“It might be sore, but it won’t prevent him from riding in the Arc.”
Murphy is due to ride Chrono Genesis in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday and Primo Bacio in the Sun Chariot at Newmarket on Saturday.
