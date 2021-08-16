Sporting Life
Hurricane Lane was far too strong in the St Leger
Hurricane Lane is drawn in stall two

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe final field & draw | Differing fortunes for Godolphin pair

By Sporting Life
10:51 · THU September 30, 2021

A field of 15 will line-up for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday with Hurricane Lane breaking from stall two while stablemate Adayar is in 11.

Final field and draw (stall number in brackets)

  1. Torquator Tasso (12)
  2. Deep Bond (5)
  3. Broome (7)
  4. Tarnawa (3)
  5. Love (4)
  6. Raabihah (15)
  7. Chrono Genesis (14)
  8. Mojo Star (1)
  9. Baby Rider (13)
  10. Adayar (11)
  11. Hurricane Lane (2)
  12. Sealiway (10)
  13. Alenquer (8)
  14. Bubble Gift (6)
  15. Snowfall (9)

Ante-post favourites Tarnawa and Adayar head 15 declarations for Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The pair have been battling it out at the top of the market all week, with Charlie Appleby’s Derby and King George hero Adayar supplemented for the race on Wednesday at a cost of 120,000 euros.

The Dermot Weld-trained Tarnawa, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf, has long been towards the head of the market and she will team up with Christophe Soumillon for the first time this season on Sunday.

The pair had contrasting fortunes in the draw with Tarnawa faring better better in stall three and Adayar out wide in stall 11.

Appleby’s Irish Derby and St Leger hero Hurricane Lane, given stall two, is another key player along with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Snowfall, winner of the English and Irish Oaks. She will start from gate nine.

O’Brien also runs Broome (stall seven) and last year’s star filly Love (four), with William Haggas’ Alenquer (eight) and the Richard Hannon-trained Mojo Star (one) completing the British and Irish challenge.

Teona was the only withdrawal the final declaration stage, with Japan double-handed via Chrono Genesis (14) and Deep Bond (five) while Raabihah (15) leads the home defence.

Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Adayar gave Adam Kirby a memorable moment at Epsom
