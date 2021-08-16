The three-year-old - tipped in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column at 11/1 - got up on the line to deny Air De Valse and give Ireland a first success in the Abbaye since Maarek in 2013.

As expected, having a low draw proved crucial with A Case Of You (8/1) coming from stall five and Air De Valse out of gate two at ParisLongchamp.

Winter Power, Ponntos and Air De Valse were among the early leaders – and it looked like the latter was going to prevail after Corine Barande-Barbe’s five-year-old mare went clear of the field.

However, Ronan Whelan conjured a great run out of A Case Of You and the Flying Five Stakes runner-up pounced late to lead on the line.