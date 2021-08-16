Sporting Life
Ronan Whelan celebrates on A Case Of You
Prix de l'Abbaye report and reaction: A Case Of You wins for Ronan Whelan and trainer Ado McGuinness

By Sporting Life
16:56 · SUN October 03, 2021

Ado McGuinness’ gamble of supplementing A Case Of You for the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines paid off with a last-gasp triumph in the famous five-furlong dash.

The three-year-old - tipped in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column at 11/1 - got up on the line to deny Air De Valse and give Ireland a first success in the Abbaye since Maarek in 2013.

As expected, having a low draw proved crucial with A Case Of You (8/1) coming from stall five and Air De Valse out of gate two at ParisLongchamp.

Winter Power, Ponntos and Air De Valse were among the early leaders – and it looked like the latter was going to prevail after Corine Barande-Barbe’s five-year-old mare went clear of the field.

However, Ronan Whelan conjured a great run out of A Case Of You and the Flying Five Stakes runner-up pounced late to lead on the line.

A Case Of You pictured with trainer Ado McGuinness
A Case Of You pictured with trainer Ado McGuinness

McGuinness said: “When he was second in the Flying Five he was my first ever runner in a Group One and we supplemented him for this race last week because I knew he’d improve.

“The Flying Five was his first ever run over five furlongs and he’s just got better and better. I think he’ll be a very good horse next year.

“We ran him in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and he wasn’t right, but I knew he was right today. I have a good sprinter that won the other night and he can’t lay up with this horse.

“I just can’t believe it. We’ll definitely look at the Breeders’ Cup, either that or put him away and look at Dubai next year."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

