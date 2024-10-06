Trained by Ed Walker for owner-breeders Brightwalton Bloodstock, the late-maturing five-year-old was having her final start and signed off her career in the best possible fashion with a breakthrough Group 1 success.

Makarova - sent off at 14/1 under Tom Marquand - was last seen running a fine race in third behind Bradsell in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and, on suitably softer ground following morning rain at ParisLongchamp, the daughter of Acclamation went two places better to see off Archie Watson's star performer by a length and a quarter.

It briefly looked as though Bradsell might secure another top-level triumph entering the closing stages, but Makarova was making ground down the outside and swept through to win going away.

Bradsell's old foe Believing suffered a troubled passage again and finished off strongly in typical fashion to take third at 7/2, while Jack Channon's Desperate Hero was fourth at 25/1.