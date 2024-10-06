Makarova swooped to reverse recent form with hot favourite Bradsell and win the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines.
Trained by Ed Walker for owner-breeders Brightwalton Bloodstock, the late-maturing five-year-old was having her final start and signed off her career in the best possible fashion with a breakthrough Group 1 success.
Makarova - sent off at 14/1 under Tom Marquand - was last seen running a fine race in third behind Bradsell in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and, on suitably softer ground following morning rain at ParisLongchamp, the daughter of Acclamation went two places better to see off Archie Watson's star performer by a length and a quarter.
It briefly looked as though Bradsell might secure another top-level triumph entering the closing stages, but Makarova was making ground down the outside and swept through to win going away.
Bradsell's old foe Believing suffered a troubled passage again and finished off strongly in typical fashion to take third at 7/2, while Jack Channon's Desperate Hero was fourth at 25/1.
Walker said: "She's been a legend. She's been a bit part of the team for a long time. I'm a bit choked to be honest as it's the last run of her career, it's pretty special.
"She got a good break and Tom has been such a massive part of what we do with her. Longchamp has been good to us - this is a big, big day. The rain came at the right time. She's been such fun, she looked hopeless at two but has just got better and better and I'm so pleased. The owners put so much into the game.
"Expectations were high, she ran huge at the Curragh from a bad draw and Tom just nailed it today."
