Prix de Diane report and reaction: Gezora wins at Chantilly for Francis Graffard

Francis Graffard and Christophe Soumillon teamed up to great effect as Grezora won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.
Gezora joined Graffard when bought by White Birch Farm in the spring and was stepping up to the highest level for the first time following a Group 2 success over the Diane's 10-furlong trip at Longchamp last month.
The daughter of Almanzor was drawn in stall one but Soumillon opted against an inside rail run as Aidan O'Brien's outsider Merrily took them along through the early stages.
Ballydoyle stablemate Bedtime Story - who was sent off the well-backed 11/4 favourite bidding to give O'Brien a third French Classic win of the year - was held up last by Ryan Moore through the early stages and made a bold bid down the wide outside in the home straight.
However, Soumillon had already burst between rivals aboard the 9/2 winner with a furlong and a half to go and his mount stayed on strongly to the line to beat the fast-finishing Bedtime Story by a length.
Winning trainer Graffard was also responsible for the third and fourth in Cankoura (28/1) and 3/1 shot Mandanaba, while the disappointment of the race was Charlie Fellowes-trained Shes Perfect (7/2), who appeared to have the box seat on the shoulder of the early leader but faded in the final couple of furlongs, finishing ninth after being eased by jockey Kieran Shoemark.
Graffard said: "She ran a nice race at Longchamp, she showed something new to me. She's improving all the time and I saw after the race she really improved again, she was so happy, so confident in herself."
Soumillon said on Sky Sports Racing: "What an amazing race, I was very confident before the race as she was going down to the start very easily. She was moving perfectly.
"I had a good draw but I was a bit, not nervous, but thinking that if a lot of fillies without (strong) chances are in front of me, I could be stuck inside so I told Francis before the race and said if I have an option to come out then try to stay second-deep or third-deep, it will be great.
"When they started to quicken in the straight I was following them really easily, I knew she’d be able to change gear and that’s exactly what she did. The pace was on and she was ready to react at the right time.
"I felt Ryan coming on my outside, I said 'here comes Aidan again!' but she had a great heart and we won it.
"I'm very happy for the whole team because on Tuesday morning the filly I was supposed to ride hurt herself on the gallops. Straight away they took the option to give me the chance to ride her (Gezora) and I was very happy with that. Everything worked like a dream."
When asked if Gezora could develop into a contender for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe later in the season, the jockey said: "She can do a mile and a half I think, we can see what she can do in the Vermeille later on. We know she likes soft ground as well.
"The form from the Prix de Conde here last year was great - one second in the Derby at Epsom (Lazy Griff) and one winner of the Prix de Diane. It just shows sometimes, you never know."
Owner Peter Brant said: "I think it's probably one of the three or four races I've dreamt of winning. I think it's the greatest three-year-old filly race – it’s always stiff competition. We were second with Sistercharlie, a great filly who won seven Grade Ones and she couldn’t even win this race because she got into trouble. It's a very difficult race to predict."
