Richard Hannon Royal Ascot Stable Tour

Last year saw the Classic winning handler walk away with two victories from the meeting after Rosallion backed up his Irish 2000 Guineas success in the St James’s Palace Stakes, while Haatem tasted Group Three glory in the Jersey Stakes.

Both horses feature prominently among Hannon’s team once more, however they are not the only ones given Hannon cause for optimism with some exciting two-year-olds and potentially smart handicappers expected to make their presence felt across the five days.

Hannon said: “We had two very nice winners at the meeting last year and two winners would do me any year. I’d love to think we could have two winners.

“I think we have better chances in the handicaps this year, as much chance in the two year old races and a good chance in the Queen Anne.

“Rosallion is the big hope for the week, but if he doesn’t win we have to pick ourselves and get on with it as we have a lot of other good horses running during the week.”