It was a sixth top level success for Calandagan who won the same race in 2025 before going on to land the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Champion Stakes and the Japan Cup.

Princess Zahra spoke to Sky Sports Racing following the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and was delighted to see Calandagan put a poor run at Epsom behind him.

"It's wonderful to see him back where he is, it's wonderful to see him find himself again," she said.

"He's a horse who has his own running style, he doesn't shoot out of the starting gates, he takes his time but he's so dominant and he wants to get in front - if there's another horse in front of him, he'll do anything he can."

Asked whether she enjoyed watching Calandagan's races, Princess Zahra replied: "It's a very delicate balance between pleasure - because you trust the horse and you've watched him do it and know he can - and being terrified so it's a real balance between enjoying the race and thinking this is Calandagan he can do this and thinking he's miles back, what is he going to do?"

Some observers questioned Calandagan's resolve after he was beaten by Jan Brueghel in the 2025 renewal of the Coronation Cup and the gelding had his doubters again after finishing 42 lengths behind Bay City Roller at Epsom in June but his owner was not concerned.