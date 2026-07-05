Calandagan impresses in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Calandagan hit the front with around 150 metres to run and was always holding the challenge of Cualificar and Sunly to retain his crown.

Lambourn and Eydon gave way in the straight as Aventure burst through against the rail to go two lengths up but all the time Calandagan was making relentless progress on the outside of the field while Cualificar and Sunly also quickened.

Barzalona settled Calandagan in last and he was at least 10 lengths off the early pace set by Ryan Moore and Lambourn in the 12 furlong contest.

Japan Cup winner Calandagan was sent off at 1/3 favourite despite disappointing at Epsom when last seen. The soft ground was detrimental to his chance on that occasion and he wasn't given a hard time by Mickael Barzalona.



Trainer Francis Graffard gave a post-race debrief to Sky Sports Racing, saying: "I was upset with myself at Epsom like I said before.

"Today I thought he was sweating a little bit too much and I could see he was a little bit worried so I was worried. At the end of the instructions I said to Mickael 'forget everything we said, just ride him for himself. It doesn't matter if he's beaten, we just need to get his confidence back so just ride him for himself and trust in him'.

"He's such a good horse. He's like a greyhound, if you put a rabbit in front of him he tries to catch it. As soon as he hit the front, like he did in Dubai, he just relaxed. Mickael said his acceleration is so long and he can keep accelerating for so long. He's an unbelievable horse.

"It's very important for these horses, especially at the top level, because they're hard races and, mentally, I like them to enjoy themselves and I think it was really good for him and I think he'll be very pleased with himself."

Calandagan is set to follow the same path as last season which will lead him to Ascot where he won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes from Kalpana 12 months ago and he is the 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

"That was the plan to go back to the King George. Obviously, we are closer so it's very hard to do and we will see how he comes out [of the race] but it's the obvious race for him. He loves Ascot and the mile and a half," Graffard confirmed.

Graffard also saddled third home Sunly and he was delighted with the filly's performance in her first Group 1.

"In the paddock beforehand she was magnificent, she looks fantastic," he said.

"She's a strong filly, she had a good draw, a perfect trip behind the leaders and she quickened nicely and I nearly thought she was going to win at one stage; I was focusing more on her than Calandagan who was too far back.

"She's a good filly who has the option of the Vermeille but she deserves to take her chance in the Yorkshire Oaks."