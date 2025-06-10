Los Angeles has shortened into 2/1 favouritism for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next week following news that Economics will miss the race.
William Haggas' charge was due to reappear in the Group One showpiece but was ruled out of the contest on Tuesday morning, the trainer telling the Racing Post: "Economics had an away day at Newbury, where he worked nicely and the most important thing was his scope was clean after the work.
"We were happy with him but we found he had pulled a muscle afterwards, so we’ve had to back off him since and I’m afraid we’ve run out of time for Ascot.”
The favourite will be looking to add another Group One to trainer Aidan O'Brien's 2025 haul and heads there off the back of a defeat of Anmaat, Kalpana and White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, all of whom could reoppose in Berkshire.
French raider Map Of Stars, second in the Prix Ganay last time, and Brigadier Gerard Stakes one-two Almaqam and Ombudsman are other leading fancies.
Prince Of Wales's Stakes: Sky Bet prices - 2 Los Angeles, 4 Anmaat, 6 Map Of Stars, 7 Ombudsman, 8 White Birch, 10 Almawam & Kalpana, 12 Bar
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.