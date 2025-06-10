Menu icon
Prince Of Wales's Stakes: Los Angeles 2/1 with Economics out

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue June 10, 2025 · 3h ago

Los Angeles has shortened into 2/1 favouritism for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next week following news that Economics will miss the race.

William Haggas' charge was due to reappear in the Group One showpiece but was ruled out of the contest on Tuesday morning, the trainer telling the Racing Post: "Economics had an away day at Newbury, where he worked nicely and the most important thing was his scope was clean after the work.

"We were happy with him but we found he had pulled a muscle afterwards, so we’ve had to back off him since and I’m afraid we’ve run out of time for Ascot.”

The favourite will be looking to add another Group One to trainer Aidan O'Brien's 2025 haul and heads there off the back of a defeat of Anmaat, Kalpana and White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, all of whom could reoppose in Berkshire.

French raider Map Of Stars, second in the Prix Ganay last time, and Brigadier Gerard Stakes one-two Almaqam and Ombudsman are other leading fancies.

Prince Of Wales's Stakes: Sky Bet prices - 2 Los Angeles, 4 Anmaat, 6 Map Of Stars, 7 Ombudsman, 8 White Birch, 10 Almawam & Kalpana, 12 Bar

