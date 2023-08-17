Phoenix hero Bucanero Fuerte set for National service

The son of Wootton Bassett is now set for a step up to seven furlongs back at the Curragh on September 10.

A game winner of the Group Two Railway Stakes on his penultimate start, he took his form to the next level when tried in Group One company for the first time, storming clear of the opposition to register a commanding four-length success in the hands of Kevin Stott.

The Adrian Murray-trained youngster started off his racing career at the Curragh and following a fine effort in defeat when making the podium at Royal Ascot, he has dominated proceedings in two outings at the Kildare track of late.

“He progressed well from the Railway thankfully and he still seems to be on an upward curve,” said Murray.

“It looks like it will be the National Stakes next, that will be our target at the minute. We think he could improve for stepping up an extra furlong. He hit the line very well the other day. You would be expecting improvement again.

“He’s made great progress right through the year. He’s improving physically and to look at him, he’s a bigger and stronger horse and has muscled up well. We are very happy with him.”

Bucanero Fuerte became the first horse since Siskin to win both the Railway and Phoenix Stakes and a bold showing up in trip on his next start will have connections beginning to dream of Classic success in 2024.

Murray added: “We will be thinking he should get a mile. For us it’s been a rollercoaster, because you start off winning your maiden and you are not expecting to go as well as we are going.

“If he keeps on improving, you have to be thinking next year he is going to be a nice horse and he should be a miler.

“He’s not your typical two-year-old and he’s a big, big horse. He’s a big, scopey horse and you would think he’s a three-year-old to look at him.

“It looks good moving forward and we are very happy with him. If he keeps on improving the way he is, he’ll definitely be stepping into the big races.”