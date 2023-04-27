Matt Brocklebank pores over the ITV action from Sandown and Perth on Friday before settling on a strong fancy north of the border.
2pts win Concetto in 2.05 Perth at 7/1 (Coral, bet365) - minimum 11/2
The heavy ground and anticipated small fields have scuppered us slightly at Sandown where the typically competitive bet365 Esher Cup Handicap has attracted just the five declarations.
Pontefract Listed winner Local Dynasty is going to be a short price here on his seasonal return from a mark of 100, but it’ll be the worst ground he’s encountered and I’m not convinced he’ll get the race run to suit either.
Granted, Saxon King made all at Haydock when last seen, while Physique and Legend Of Leros made the running on their seasonal reappearances, but nobody will be wanting to overdo it in the conditions and it could easily get messy from a tactical point of view - we've heard that before on this track.
Whoever gets first run might be able to seal the deal and the closest I came to a bet was soft-ground winner Legend Of Leros, whose far-from-disgraceful third to the highly-regarded Slipofthepen came in a potentially informative conditions event at Kempton on Easter Monday.
I don’t think he was done any favours by a strong headwind that day and the effort can be marked up as a consequence, but his opening mark of 92 is no gimme and the unusually small field means he’s hardly being missed at 9/2 (4s with a lot of firms).
Checkandchallenge surely won’t mind the ground too much and he looks the main threat to Light Infantry in the bet365 Mile so I’ve no issues with the state of that market as it stands, and it’s going to be tough to chisel any sort of value out of the bet365 Classic Trial as well, given Arrest faces just four rivals and takes a dip in class after going close in a French Group 1 on his final juvenile start.
To Perth we go and the BetVictor Highland National Handicap Chase in which we are left with a field of 13 after the defection of top weight Court Master – more on him taking up the Sandown entry on Saturday to follow tomorrow, perhaps.
It’s been a memorable season for trainer Lucinda Russell whose stable continues in sparkling form this month – if you’ve not yet seen Giovinco’s win in the 3m novices’ hurdle here on Wednesday then I urge you to revisit the performance. Mahler Mission won that race last year from Complete Unknown, Galia Des Liteaux and The Goffer, with Threeunderthrufive taking top spot the year before, so don’t underestimate what we might have witnessed in midweek.
Back to Friday’s feature and Russell runs two including Destiny Is All, who put in a much-improved performance when just missing out to Tile Tapper at Carlisle in February before proving that no fluke by finishing second to course specialist Volcano upped to 3m5f at Warwick last month.
Destiny Is All, still very lightly raced for a nine-year-old, has been left alone on a mark of 115 for that last effort and, with Derek Fox on the sidelines again nursing a broken collarbone, he’s a good spare to pick up for the in-form Jamie Hamilton as it would appear to be his first ride for the stable.
That does make the stablemate Return Fire quite interesting too, though, as Patrick Wadge was clearly keen enough to keep that partnership intact. This son of Leading Light isn’t obviously well treated on recent evidence but he’ll be happier getting back on a sound surface and clearly has time on his side as a seven-year-old.
Return Fire is around 10/1 at the time of writing which looks fair but if there’s one horse in here who could turn it into a complete procession as Slipway did 12 months ago, then it is CONCETTO and anything north of 5/1 looks superb value.
Representing Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, whose first season as a training duo could hardly have gone any better, Concetto was snapped up from the pointing scene for £40,000 and, after three spins over hurdles towards the end of 2022, they’ve wasted no time switching to the larger obstacles.
As far as chasing debuts go, this horse’s Huntingdon win on February 9 was really quite impressive, the six-year-old bouncing off the good ground to win by four lengths from a bunch of horses who have amassed four wins between them subsequently.
The selection unsurprisingly shrugged off a 7lb rise to win even more impressively when upped to three miles at Musselburgh on March 1, and he already looked ready for a marathon test when second on slightly softer ground at Ludlow last time out.
That track looked sharp enough for him when winner Latitude quickened clear but Concetto stayed on encouragingly and he gets another chance off the same mark over this extended 3m6f trip, with conditions to suit as well.
He’ll surely be given a bold sight of things by Fergus Gregory on Friday and he’d be the strongest fancy on the day by some way.
Published at 1445 BST on 27/04/23
