Heavy weather for punters and participants at Sandown

The heavy ground and anticipated small fields have scuppered us slightly at Sandown where the typically competitive bet365 Esher Cup Handicap has attracted just the five declarations.

Pontefract Listed winner Local Dynasty is going to be a short price here on his seasonal return from a mark of 100, but it’ll be the worst ground he’s encountered and I’m not convinced he’ll get the race run to suit either.

Granted, Saxon King made all at Haydock when last seen, while Physique and Legend Of Leros made the running on their seasonal reappearances, but nobody will be wanting to overdo it in the conditions and it could easily get messy from a tactical point of view - we've heard that before on this track.

Whoever gets first run might be able to seal the deal and the closest I came to a bet was soft-ground winner Legend Of Leros, whose far-from-disgraceful third to the highly-regarded Slipofthepen came in a potentially informative conditions event at Kempton on Easter Monday.

I don’t think he was done any favours by a strong headwind that day and the effort can be marked up as a consequence, but his opening mark of 92 is no gimme and the unusually small field means he’s hardly being missed at 9/2 (4s with a lot of firms).

Checkandchallenge surely won’t mind the ground too much and he looks the main threat to Light Infantry in the bet365 Mile so I’ve no issues with the state of that market as it stands, and it’s going to be tough to chisel any sort of value out of the bet365 Classic Trial as well, given Arrest faces just four rivals and takes a dip in class after going close in a French Group 1 on his final juvenile start.

Standout chance in Perth feature

To Perth we go and the BetVictor Highland National Handicap Chase in which we are left with a field of 13 after the defection of top weight Court Master – more on him taking up the Sandown entry on Saturday to follow tomorrow, perhaps.

It’s been a memorable season for trainer Lucinda Russell whose stable continues in sparkling form this month – if you’ve not yet seen Giovinco’s win in the 3m novices’ hurdle here on Wednesday then I urge you to revisit the performance. Mahler Mission won that race last year from Complete Unknown, Galia Des Liteaux and The Goffer, with Threeunderthrufive taking top spot the year before, so don’t underestimate what we might have witnessed in midweek.