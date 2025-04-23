Perth review: Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton jumps trainers' title latest

Willie Mullins cut the gap in the trainers' title race to less than £12,000 after landing a double on day one of the Perth Festival on Wednesday.

Fun Fun Fun led home Paggane for a one-two for the Closutton trainer in the Listed Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase to pocket around £25,000 with Dan Skelton having no representative in the race after Coco Mademoiselle was a non-runner.

Earlier on Mullins had already made up about £19,000 on Skelton in the British EBF Gold Castle "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle as Kiss Will won the three-mile contest under Paul Townend.

It was all change two from home as Kiss Will took over travelling well and he ran away to the tune of four-and-a-quarter lengths from Skelton's Royal Infantry in second.

Kiss Will picked up £22,780 for winning with Royal Infantry getting £8,548 in second. For good measure, Mullins won another £2,132 for You Oughta Know's fourth position.

It was slim pickings for Skelton who won £912 for finishing fourth with Next Left as Lucinda Russell's Inox Allen landed the GS Group Balnakeilly Novices' Limited Handicap Chase in the second race before Mullins had had a runner.

The son of Masked Marvel jumped boldly and ran them ragged under Alan Doyle to land a starting price of 7/1 with Denemethy (13/2) second and Rattling Road (11/2) third.

Next Left plugged on for fourth after a few jumping errors to ensure a slither of prizemoney for Skelton, but after day one at Perth it was Mullins who had garnered momentum in the title battle.