Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton in the trainers' title race
Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton in the trainers' title race

Perth review: Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton jumps trainers' title latest

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 23, 2025 · 1 min ago

A review of the action from Perth on Wednesday where title chasers Willie Mullins made significant inroads in the trainers' title race.

Trainers' Title Latest

Dan Skelton £3,294,531

Willie Mullins £3,282,597

Dan Skelton latest entries

Willie Mullins latest entries

Willie Mullins cut the gap in the trainers' title race to less than £12,000 after landing a double on day one of the Perth Festival on Wednesday.

Fun Fun Fun led home Paggane for a one-two for the Closutton trainer in the Listed Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase to pocket around £25,000 with Dan Skelton having no representative in the race after Coco Mademoiselle was a non-runner.

Earlier on Mullins had already made up about £19,000 on Skelton in the British EBF Gold Castle "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle as Kiss Will won the three-mile contest under Paul Townend.

It was all change two from home as Kiss Will took over travelling well and he ran away to the tune of four-and-a-quarter lengths from Skelton's Royal Infantry in second.

Kiss Will picked up £22,780 for winning with Royal Infantry getting £8,548 in second. For good measure, Mullins won another £2,132 for You Oughta Know's fourth position.

It was slim pickings for Skelton who won £912 for finishing fourth with Next Left as Lucinda Russell's Inox Allen landed the GS Group Balnakeilly Novices' Limited Handicap Chase in the second race before Mullins had had a runner.

The son of Masked Marvel jumped boldly and ran them ragged under Alan Doyle to land a starting price of 7/1 with Denemethy (13/2) second and Rattling Road (11/2) third.

Next Left plugged on for fourth after a few jumping errors to ensure a slither of prizemoney for Skelton, but after day one at Perth it was Mullins who had garnered momentum in the title battle.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

