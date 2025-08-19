Menu icon
Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), wins the Oaks from Whirl
Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), wins the Oaks from Whirl

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks: Minnie Hauk 4/11 as four run

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue August 19, 2025 · 4h ago

Minnie Hauk is 4/11 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after only four fillies were declared for Thursday's Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Aidan O'Brien's filly completed the Oaks double with dominant performances at Epsom and the Curragh and is joined in the field by stablemate Garden Of Eden. She won the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot but finished only ninth in soft ground when last seen in the German Oaks.

The biggest danger to Minnie Hauk appears to be Estrange who has won four of her five career starts including the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock last time.

The field is completed by Qilin Queen. Kieran Shoemark's mount arrives here off the back of victory in the Group Two Prix de Malleret at ParisLongchamp.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 4/11 Minnie Hauk, 7/2 Estrange, 10 Garden Of Eden, 14 Qilin Queen

