Sky Bet York Ebor Festival preview: Kieran Shoemark on his rides

Top jockey Kieran Shoemark looks ahead to four big days at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

I’m really looking forward to riding Trefor in the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap, the opening race at York on Wednesday. I rode him at Windsor in the valuable sprint series final last Monday and I finished second and couldn’t believe he got beat. He travelled like the winner through the race, and I was still quickening through the line. I honestly believe he’s a 100-horse and there’s much more to come. He’s a typical Charlie Hills type who is progressive and I really fancy him on Wednesday, I like him a lot and he gave me a proper feel the other day. Ruby’s Profit in the IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Fillies' Handicap is a remarkable filly really. All she’s done is continue to improve and she’s rock-solid, just so consistent. She’s a ball of speed and doesn’t know how to run a bad race. Unfortunately the rain came at the wrong time for her at Goodwood last time and she wasn’t suited by the soft ground there, so I’m hoping the quick ground at York will allow her to get home on Wednesday.

If I had the chance to ride any horse in the Juddmonte International, without a question it would be Delacroix. I thought he was so impressive in the Eclipse, and you have to remember he was favourite for the Derby and things just didn’t work out for him that day. His race was over in the first two furlongs and Ryan Moore looked after him and it’s so rare you see a horse get checked twice in running at a crucial stage in an Eclipse then be able to quicken in the last furlong, up a hill, and beat a horse like Ombudsman. He is the obvious horse for York in my opinion. It’s a remarkable feeling when you see a horse quicken like he did. I don’t particularly like riding Sandown, the horses roll and get tired up that hill, it can be hard for a jockey to push a tiring horse up it, but he was still quickening at the line. I was most taken by that performance. I think you could possibly pick holes in the Prince Of Wales's form with the pace they went that day and Ombudsman was the best positioned horse in it but he ran a huge race in the Eclipse. I just think Delacroix is the best horse in here though. I ride QiIlin Queen in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. When she won the Group Two in France it was a great bit of placing by Ed Walker and I think it’s fair to say we somewhat stole the race on the front end. She needs top of the ground which she looks like getting at York and it’s a good opportunity for her to get Group One black type I suppose with Minnie Hauk, who is odds-on favourite and did the Oaks double, very much the one to beat. It looks like a small field and fair play to Ed and the owners for taking the chance.

I ride Golden Brown in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Sales Race on the same day. I thought he ran well at Goodwood last time. We all sort of concertina'd over to the stands’ side on soft ground and I think he wants better ground. He didn’t get the clearest of passages through once we got the rail. I think he’s progressive and hope he can run a big, big, race with the big pot on offer. I’ve never ridden Royal Fixation in a race and William Buick is aboard her in the Sky Bet Lowther but I thought she ran very well when chasing home Venetian Sun in the Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket last time. To nearly run down the winner that day as she did was a huge run and she’s a filly that’s only going to improve. She’s a worthy favourite, not overly-big, but very talented. I can’t wait to see how Spicy Marg runs in the Coolmore Wootton Basset Nunthorpe on Friday. I’ve always held her in the highest regard and chose to ride her in the race at the July Meeting when I could have ridden Royal Fixation. She didn’t stay the trip that day having been too keen early doors, but she came out and won the Alice Keppel impressively next time. Her speed figures have been incredible since day one when she won her maiden at Newmarket all the way through to Goodwood. I believe she clocked a quicker time that day than Lady Iman did in the Molecomb too. I think they’re right to supplement her. Two-year-olds have a good record in terms of being placed in the Nunthorpe and although one hasn’t won it for 18 years this is a quick five furlongs, she’s a ball of speed, and I think she’s very talented. I wish her connections all the luck in the world, and it would be great to see owner Emma Banks have another great day. I think she’ll follow Lady Iman will be fine through the race, she’s very quick and able to travel on the bridle, I think the set-up will suit her very well. They went really hard at Goodwood hence the quick time and she was just able to quicken and travel. I think the York set-up will be perfect.

Spicy Marg - supplemented for the Nunthorpe