Pedigree Preview: Stamina doubts about favourite but Revoir will relish trip in the Betfred Oaks

John Ingles looks at the pedigrees of a couple of leading contenders for the Betfred Oaks.
Desert Flower – 1000 Guineas winner has stamina to prove
Two daughters of 2000 Guineas winner Night of Thunder won Group 3 races over a mile and a half last weekend – Estrange at Haydock on Saturday and Sunly at Chantilly the next day. On the face of it, that seems a confidence boost for another daughter of Night of Thunder, Desert Flower, staying the Oaks trip at Epsom on Friday. But I’m not sure that’s really the case. Estrange and Sunly have more than their sire in common; as well as their dams being half-sisters to each other, their dams are also half-sisters to St Leger winner Logician so there’s stamina in their family which will also be represented in Saturday’s Derby by Nightwalker.
1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower, on the other hand, is out of a mare who clearly didn’t stay a mile and a half on her sole attempt at the trip when down in the field in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. With a tendency to race freely on occasions and often in headgear, the smart Promising Run stayed a mile and a quarter or so – she was third in the Musidora and later in the Dubai Millennium Stakes in Dubai – but did all her winning at shorter. Successful in pattern company for Saeed bin Suroor at two, three, four and five, Promising Run won the Rockfel at two before finishing only seventh in the Fillies’ Mile, a race her daughter won impressively last October. Her subsequent successes came in Turkey and Dubai.
Promising Run is by Hard Spun, a son of Danzig who was runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and later gained a Grade 1 win over seven furlongs. Promising Run’s previous foal, Aablan (by Night of Thunder’s sire Dubawi), won a substandard Solario Stakes but he hasn’t run since the age of two.
Going further back into Desert Flower’s pedigree takes us into uncharted territory for most British classic contenders as her grandam Aviacion was bred in Brazil where she won four races, including a Grade 1 contest over a mile and a quarter. She was by Know Heights, a smart French/US middle-distance performer by the 1978 Derby winner Shirley Heights. Promising Run was one of eight winners out of Aviacion. Pick of the rest was Arabian Comet, another by Dubawi. She stayed further, improving for increased tests of stamina at three and finishing second in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood over a mile and three quarters.
Whether that’s of any relevance to Desert Flower’s own stamina potential remains to be seen. Night of Thunder failed to stay in the Eclipse on his only try beyond a mile and he hasn’t been represented in an Epsom classic until now. Outsider Go Go Boots joins Desert Flower as a second daughter of Night of Thunder in the Oaks field, while Tuscan Hills will be a first Derby runner for the sire on Saturday.
Revoir – 17 years after Look Here?
It’s certainly not hard to find other fillies in the Oaks field who are more obviously bred to be suited by a mile and a half than the favourite. The Ballydoyle pair Minnie Hauk and Giselle are all but proven over the trip in any case, having won the Cheshire Oaks and Lingfield Oaks Trial respectively, and both are daughters of Frankel who has already sired a couple of Oaks winners in Anapurna and Soul Sister.
But the filly who could take the biggest step forward for going over a mile and a half for the first time is Revoir, representing Ralph Beckett and owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson. Connections have had Oaks success before from Revoir’s family as her grandam Look So was a half-sister to their 2008 winner Look Here. At 33/1, Look Here sprung a surprise in a big field but ran out a decisive winner by just short of four lengths in a race run at a strong gallop which clearly played to her strengths. The unique demands of Epsom clearly suited Look Here, as she was a good third in the Coronation Cup the following year when only beaten a couple of noses, having also finished third in the St Leger on her only three-year-old start after the Oaks.
Look So was by the sprinter Efisio and she did all her winning at seven furlongs and a mile, but the stamina in the family came through again when she was mated with Teofilo, producing the high-class stayer Scope. He ended his three-year-old season with a Group 1 win against older rivals in the Prix Royal-Oak and looked set for a successful four-year-old campaign when runner-up in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury on his reappearance but sadly suffered a fatal injury on the gallops.
Another good winner out of Look So was Revoir’s dam Regardez, she too considered good enough to take her chance in the Oaks. Third in the Musidora beforehand, she faced a stiff task as a 40/1 shot at Epsom where she seemed stretched by the longer trip but soon made amends with her sights lowered over shorter, winning the listed Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle by six lengths next time out.
Regardez has already produced a smart filly in Remarquee, though being by Kingman she was always unlikely to have the stamina to be an Oaks filly. She did contest the 1000 Guineas though, having won the Fred Darling beforehand, and while she didn’t give her running at Newmarket, she fared much better at Royal Ascot, finishing second in the Coronation Stakes and filling the same place in the Falmouth Stakes.
Her half-sister Revoir is more stoutly bred, being a daughter of Study of Man who has already sired a very smart filly from his first crop in Kalpana, a creditable third on her recent reappearance in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. As the winner of her only start at two, a fillies’ maiden at Nottingham, and second in her Oaks trial, Revoir goes to Epsom with identical form figures to Look Here 17 years earlier. Look Here had finished second in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield beforehand, while Revoir was beaten a short head by Qilin Queen in the Fillies’ Trial at Newbury.
The bare form of that listed contest leaves both the first two with something to find at Epsom, but Revoir gave the impression she’s capable of reversing places with Qilin Queen in this rematch and, with scope to improve further over a mile and a half, she looks capable of running into a place at the very least.
