Pedigree Preview: Stamina doubts about favourite but Revoir will relish trip in the Betfred Oaks

John Ingles looks at the pedigrees of a couple of leading contenders for the Betfred Oaks.

Desert Flower – 1000 Guineas winner has stamina to prove Two daughters of 2000 Guineas winner Night of Thunder won Group 3 races over a mile and a half last weekend – Estrange at Haydock on Saturday and Sunly at Chantilly the next day. On the face of it, that seems a confidence boost for another daughter of Night of Thunder, Desert Flower, staying the Oaks trip at Epsom on Friday. But I’m not sure that’s really the case. Estrange and Sunly have more than their sire in common; as well as their dams being half-sisters to each other, their dams are also half-sisters to St Leger winner Logician so there’s stamina in their family which will also be represented in Saturday’s Derby by Nightwalker. 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower, on the other hand, is out of a mare who clearly didn’t stay a mile and a half on her sole attempt at the trip when down in the field in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. With a tendency to race freely on occasions and often in headgear, the smart Promising Run stayed a mile and a quarter or so – she was third in the Musidora and later in the Dubai Millennium Stakes in Dubai – but did all her winning at shorter. Successful in pattern company for Saeed bin Suroor at two, three, four and five, Promising Run won the Rockfel at two before finishing only seventh in the Fillies’ Mile, a race her daughter won impressively last October. Her subsequent successes came in Turkey and Dubai. Promising Run is by Hard Spun, a son of Danzig who was runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and later gained a Grade 1 win over seven furlongs. Promising Run’s previous foal, Aablan (by Night of Thunder’s sire Dubawi), won a substandard Solario Stakes but he hasn’t run since the age of two. Going further back into Desert Flower’s pedigree takes us into uncharted territory for most British classic contenders as her grandam Aviacion was bred in Brazil where she won four races, including a Grade 1 contest over a mile and a quarter. She was by Know Heights, a smart French/US middle-distance performer by the 1978 Derby winner Shirley Heights. Promising Run was one of eight winners out of Aviacion. Pick of the rest was Arabian Comet, another by Dubawi. She stayed further, improving for increased tests of stamina at three and finishing second in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood over a mile and three quarters. Whether that’s of any relevance to Desert Flower’s own stamina potential remains to be seen. Night of Thunder failed to stay in the Eclipse on his only try beyond a mile and he hasn’t been represented in an Epsom classic until now. Outsider Go Go Boots joins Desert Flower as a second daughter of Night of Thunder in the Oaks field, while Tuscan Hills will be a first Derby runner for the sire on Saturday.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club in one click