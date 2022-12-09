Our pedigree expert Laura Joy delves deep into the history of the Hong Kong Vase and fancies Cape Cross' grandson Botanik to land this year's prize.

Since the turn of the century, 12 European invaders have embarked on successful raids to Sha Tin for the coveted and valuable Group One Hong Kong Vase. From 21 renewals that’s more than half and that number increases to 13 if you include Saeed bin Suroor’s Mastery who was trained from his base in Newmarket. In actual fact, go back to the preceding editions from 1994 when the race was first established, and five of six winners were based in Europe. With a prize fund of HK$22 million (£2,085,308 to the winner) is it any surprise the roll of honour exudes such brilliance and class? From dual Oaks and seven time Group One heroine Ouija Board (Cape Cross) to fellow globe trotting superstar and dual winner Highland Reel (Galileo), the race attracts a special type of middle distance equine talent. The arduous journey to Hong Kong at the end of a likely testing season would be a valid excuse for a misfire for any horse, yet so consistently the raiders are producing the goods. Stringent quarantine measures and a drastic change in climate and environment are just two more of the challenges these horses need to overcome which only adds to the remarkable record European horses can boast. In a season where the Derby winner is yet to grace the track since his crowning moment and leading ladies Alpinista and Tuesday have retired to their second careers, let’s look at the main European contenders to establish whether or not we’ll be taking home the final international prize of 2022.

Find out more here regarding the Hong Kong International Races Currently vying for favouritism in this neck of the woods is Aidan O’Brien’s admirably consistent Stone Age (Galileo). Take that consistency with a pinch of salt as he is without a win since propelling himself to Derby favouritism in the Leopardstown Derby Trial, one of his two lifetime wins from 13 starts to date. That said, he rarely runs a bad race having placed in 6 of those starts and only disappointed twice. He accounted for all bar one in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and appears by all accounts to be a horse on the up. A respectable pair of fifth place efforts in both the Irish and British Champion Stakes preceded that improved performance with the step up on trip undoubtedly playing a role. Trainer Aidan O’Brien is the winning-most trainer of the Hong Kong Vase following Mogul’s 2021 success and Stone Age ticks a lot of boxes. From a pedigree point of view, his sire Galileo has tasted more success in this race than any other. If the stars are going to align for the late great former Champion sire to achieve a landmark 100 Group One winners, Stone Age could provide the assist of the tournament. Galileo needs just four to reach the elusive century with just two crops left to race, the second of which is less than twenty. Stone Age might not have been the brightest star of 2022 but could earn his place in immortality for his connections if he edges Galileo one step closer to 100. Also hailing from the Ballydoyle stable is Group One winner Broome whose paternal grandam is 2005 winner Ouija Board. That of course makes his paternal grandsire Galileo who has enjoyed so much success in this race, and like Stone Age who is out of a mare by Anabaa, Broome is out of a mare by another sprinter in Acclamation. In these international contests where the pace tends to be hot and fast, a high cruising speed is of paramount importance as well as the stamina to get involved at the business end. This pair of Galileo descendants with their blend of speed and class imparted from both sides of their pedigrees are well equipped to provide formidable opposition and extend their trainer’s record. There’s a colloquial belief that when a stallion or mare dies, their best will emerge just to add salt to their owner or breeder’s wound. Moving to the National Hunt stallion ranks is certainly not the same as dying but were Botanik to provide Golden Horn with a first top flight winner, there would be an indelible taste of too little too late for his supporters on the flat. Botanik is the sole winner from five foals out of the winning Street Cry mare Autumn Lily. Street Cry’s global influence as a damsire is no secret amongst students of pedigrees and Botanik’s newfound improvement in 2022 was just the latest feather in his cap. Botanik comes from a family of well-travelled international talent – Autumn Lily is a half sister to fellow Mr. Prospector descendant Alexandros (Kingmambo) whose best achievement was at Group Three level. He busied himself racing in five racing jurisdictions including two of his own apparently unfruitful trips to Sha Tin. Unfruitful at face value, Alexandros didn’t place but was beaten less than three lengths on both endeavours. A fine example of his family’s durability and consistency – he won or placed in 20 of his 28 starts. Botanik’s Group One winning second dam High Hawk was similarly well travelled so it’s no surprise she bred triple Group One winner In The Wings (Sadler’s Wells) who remarkably won each Group One in a different country. We’ve already eluded to the type of agreeable temperament and nature required to overcome the nature of such a demanding international expedition and Botanik is lacking none of it on paper. His trainer Andre Fabre was the last French trainer to take home the prize in 2014 with Flintshire (Dansili) and a win here would be his third, thus equalling Aidan O’Brien’s record-breaking haul.

