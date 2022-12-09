Two more wins from Japanese horses at last year’s Hong Kong International Races took their total of victories at the meeting over the years to 19, the best record of any overseas nation ahead of France on 14 wins and Britain on 12. Unlike their European competitors however, Japanese horses have won all four of the International Races at least once and are well represented again on Sunday with a strong contingent of 14 runners or just under a third of the total runners across the four races.

There was a time, though, before Japan had emerged as a major international racing power and that era could be said to have started in 1995 when Fujiyama Kenzan caused a 40/1 upset in what was then the Hong Kong International Cup, a Group 2 contest over nine furlongs. More than just Japan’s first winner at HKIR, Fujiyama Kenzan was the first major success for a Japanese horse overseas since the 1950’s, though judging from compatriot Midnight Bet’s win at similar odds in the same contest just three years later, Japanese form was still being underestimated overseas. However, Group 1 wins in Europe started to grant Japanese runners more respect abroad around the millennium and Japan’s third winner of the Cup, Agnes Digital, came as much less of a shock in a contest which by then had become a Group 1 contest over a mile and a quarter. However, it’s really since 2015 that Japanese horses have dominated the HKIR’s most valuable event, winning five of the last seven runnings, and when Loves Only You followed up her Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf victory twelve months ago she became the third Japanese winner in a row. Agnes Digital was one of three winners on a momentous day for Japan at Sha Tin in 2001, with Eishin Preston winning the Mile and Stay Gold the Vase, both contests which Japanese horses have now won four times. It took a bit longer for them to crack the Sprint, in which the locally-trained runners invariably hold a strong hand, but the breakthrough finally came in 2012 with Lord Kanaloa. Not only did he double his winning margin when following up by five lengths with a top-class effort twelve months later, he also went on to sire Japan’s subsequent Sprint winner Danon Smash in 2001.

So what of the Japanese challenge for Hong Kong’s big meeting this year? While there might not be a truly top-class contender among the 14, there are certainly several with form that gives them live chances. There are five bidding to extend Japan’s winning run in the Cup, with the fascinating sub-plot to this race being who will emerge best in the ongoing rivalry between the high-class pair Panthalassa and Jack d’Or, both of whom look worthy challengers to local favourite Romantic Warrior. Both, incidentally, are by sires who excelled themselves in HKIR races, with Panthalassa another by Lord Kanaloa while Jack d’Or is by the 2015 Hong Kong Mile winner Maurice. This will be the third consecutive meeting between the two, with Jack d’Or emerging a neck to the good after a final-furlong scrap in the Group 2 Sapporo Kinen in August. Panthalassa is a confirmed front-runner but took those tactics to extremes when they next met in a remarkable running of the Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo at the end of October where Panthalassa established a huge lead and was still a long way clear early in the home straight. However, despite running on fumes in the final furlong, he still managed to hold on for second, collared only by the high-class three-year-old Equinox as Jack d’Or ran on in the closing pack for fourth. That looked a hard race for Panthalassa, though his trainer Yoshito Yahagi has said this week that he believes he’s in better condition now than he was then. Proof that Panthalassa is a hard horse to peg back from the front had also come earlier in the year in the Dubai Duty Free where he was joined only on the line by Lord North who forced a dead heat. Meanwhile, Jack d’Or has made the running himself in the past and will have the assistance of Yutaka Take. After a five-year absence from the meeting, Japan’s veteran riding legend will bid for a third HKIR win after partnering Stay Gold to that Vase victory in 2001 and A Shin Hikari in the Cup in 2015.