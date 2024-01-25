Paul Nicholls believes the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase is the ‘perfect race’ for Grade One-winning hurdler Stay Away Fay to get some vital match practice over the fences at the Home of Jump Racing ahead of his return to the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Last season’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle winner, who will face five rivals in the Grade Two prize on Festival Trials Day, has made the perfect start to his chasing career after following up his debut success over fences at Exeter with victory in the Grade Two Betfair Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park last month. Despite the extended three miles one furlong contest, which Nicholls has won on a record five previous occasions, presenting a completely different test to anything Stay Away Fay has faced over fences so far the Ditcheat handler is confident he will pass the challenge. And although Nicholls has handed Stay Away Fay entries in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the National Hunt Novices’ Chase and the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at The Festival it is the latter he is aiming the Chris Giles and Dave Staddon-owned gelding at. Nicholls, who is a Betfair ambassador, said: “He has got to go somewhere before the Cheltenham Festival and this gives him more time than if he goes to the Reynoldstown (Novices’ Chase) at Ascot and has a hard race. He has worked well and schooled well since Sandown and we are looking forward to it.

