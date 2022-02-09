Six of the eight Grade One races at the DRF went to Team Mullins, with Minella Cocooner, Vauban, Blue Lord, Galopin Des Champs, Chacun Pour Soi and Sir Gerhard the Closutton heroes.

One of the highlights of the meeting was Galopin Des Champs’ dismissive victory in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase, a nine-length romp under Paul Townend.

A short price for both the Turners Novices’ Chase, where he could face Bob Olinger, and the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, over half a mile further, at the Cheltenham Festival, his confirmed target will be one of the big talking points in the lead-up to the March extravaganza.

And Mullins believes stepping up to three might be playing against his strengths.

He said: “If you’re going to go three miles… is he more of an Allaho, Black Hercules type that likes to travel and jump and get on with it? If you’re trying to restrain him over three miles would you be working against his strengths perhaps?

“That’s something we’ll have to consider. He won the three-mile novice at Punchestown but there’s nothing really to say he needs three miles.

“Looking at him, he looks to like to go forward and looks to like attacking his fences. He came out of Paul’s hands at a few of his fences where he could’ve popped, he could’ve taken the easier option.

“To me, he has everything he needs to do two and a half miles, the way he jumps and travels. We’ll have to see what Willie decides, but he’s definitely equipped for the Turners if he wants to.”