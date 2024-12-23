Patrick Mullins on Lossiemouth and Kopek Des Bordes

“If he can get back to his best then he’s going to be very hard to beat but there is that question mark now, there has to be. The long absence, the work that didn’t seem to light anyone’s fire really.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “It’s going to be an absolute cracker of a race. I rode behind Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices, I saw him demolish State Man in the Champion Hurdle like everyone else.

The brilliant mare proved too fast for Teahupoo on her return to action in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on her return. On Thursday she reverts back to two miles and goes head-to-head with a certain Constitution Hill.

“Our mare and Ballyburn travelled over on Monday morning and landed some time after lunchtime. There are only four runners but there should be a good pace in it with Burdett Road and Lump Sum who are both hard fit.

“Look we think Lossiemouth is very, very good. Is she good enough to beat Constitution Hill? This will tell us.”

All eyes on Kopek Des Bordes in opener

Mullins himself has picked up three plum rides on the St Stephen’s Day card at Leoparadstown including the much-vaunted Kopek Des Bordes in the opening TRI Equestrian Maiden Hurdle.

He was aboard the four-year-old for his sparkling success in the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper over Easter.

“With Paul over at Kempton to ride Lossiemouth and Ballyburn it’s left me with a few presents back at home. I’m delighted to get on this horse, I think he’s a beast, a horse with size, scope, stamina, a beautiful horse," he beamed.

“He blew me away in Fairyhouse, they went a real strong gallop that day and a horse of Nigel Twiston-Davies’ came over who’d had a few runs and our fellow just demolished him. The second horse won afterwards but got beat off 120 recently enough too but we beat him 13 lengths very easily.

“I’d like to link that still puts us up pretty high up the ratings. Obviously, he didn’t come from the point-to-point or French route so it’s his first run over hurdles but he’s schooled very well at home.

“I’m looking forward to riding him and think he could be one of our top novices this year. We do also have Kawaboomga in the race, a Tunis horse who was third at Auteuil. He’s done everything right at home too. I think Gordon and Henry have decent horses in there so it won’t be a pushover. It’s a race with a little depth but getting the ride on Kopek Des Bordes put a smile on my face on Monday morning.”