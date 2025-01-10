Patrick Mullins: Fairyhouse Saturday preview

The team have six runners in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase with all eyes on the rematch between Tullyhill and Asian Master who dominate the market.

However JJ Slevin rides a third contender the assistant trainer feels warrants consideration too.

He told Sporting Life: “Tullyhill and Asian Master obviously filled the placings behind Majborough in Fairyhouse and both of them jumped pretty well on the whole.

“I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Asian Master was able to turn the tables. He was closing at the line that day but like all beginners’ chases in Ireland, this is essentially a graded chase.

“I know in England they’re giving out they have no beginners’ races but all our beginners’ races are graded races essentially.

“Mistergif is the interesting one. He’s a horse I thought showed a lot last year, his form with Gorgeous Tom has worked out very well, obviously it’s his first time out and first time over fences so he has to give that away to the other two but I definitely wouldn’t be forgetting him for all I think Asian Master could turn it around with Tullyhill.”