Patrick Mullins: Fairyhouse Saturday preview

Patrick Mullins feels there's a Closutton horse going under the radar at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
The team have six runners in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase with all eyes on the rematch between Tullyhill and Asian Master who dominate the market.
However JJ Slevin rides a third contender the assistant trainer feels warrants consideration too.
He told Sporting Life: “Tullyhill and Asian Master obviously filled the placings behind Majborough in Fairyhouse and both of them jumped pretty well on the whole.
“I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Asian Master was able to turn the tables. He was closing at the line that day but like all beginners’ chases in Ireland, this is essentially a graded chase.
“I know in England they’re giving out they have no beginners’ races but all our beginners’ races are graded races essentially.
“Mistergif is the interesting one. He’s a horse I thought showed a lot last year, his form with Gorgeous Tom has worked out very well, obviously it’s his first time out and first time over fences so he has to give that away to the other two but I definitely wouldn’t be forgetting him for all I think Asian Master could turn it around with Tullyhill.”
Mullins rides Runcok in the closing SBK (Pro/Am) Flat Race and feels there's plenty more to come from the five-year-old after two starts under Rules at Punchestown and Tramore.
“He's a horse I have a lot of time for. Willie was probably keen to go hurdling with him but I wanted one go on him. I think the Punchestown Festival got to him on debut, he got very wound up before the race in the Land Rover Bumper and did himself no favours," he said.
“And when he ran in Tranmore a lot of ours were needing the run and I thought he showed a lot and obviously the Sortudo element of the form has worked out well.
“It’s a very hot race, Gordon has two in it, one has won a point-to-point and one is owned by Dai Walters and is very well bred. Gavin Cromwell has one that was second first time out and Paul Nolan one with a very good pedigree.
“It’s a very hot race but I do think Runcok has much better than his two runs so far and I’m hoping he will be competitive.”
