Timeform: Where Saturday's Lockinge Stakes winner Palace Pier ranks among Frankie Dettori's greats

Tony McFadden outlines where Palace Pier's Timeform rating places him among the best horses ridden by Frankie Dettori.

The Timeform rating of 132 that Palace Pier earned for his comfortable defeat of Coronation Stakes winner Alpine Star in last season's Prix Jacques le Marois identifies him as the highest-rated horse in training, and the best miler since his sire, Kingman (134), was on the scene in 2014. Frankie Dettori has been aboard Palace Pier on all bar one of his eight starts and believes the colt is potentially one of the best he has ridden in his illustrious career spanning more than 30 years. Speaking on Racing TV after Palace Pier comfortably landed the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, Dettori said: "I've ridden some great milers – this was his third Group One so he's got to win another couple to say he's the best miler I've ridden – but he's on the road to being one of the best horses I've ridden."

Timeform rank Dettori's finest

That is some compliment from a rider of Dettori's standing but certainly not a fanciful claim. Dettori has ridden 17 horses who have achieved a higher rating than Palace Pier's 132, but only two who exceeded that figure over a mile - Mark of Esteem (137) and Intikhab (135). Dubai Millennium, whose highest rating over a mile was the 132 he clocked in the QEII Stakes in 1999, is the highest-rated horse Dettori has ridden. He earned a figure of 140 for his scintillating, course-record-breaking success on Dubai World Cup night, which makes him one of only 13 horses to have reached that threshold since Timeform started rating horses in 1948. Such a figure identifies Dubai Millennium as an all-time great – his legacy lives on through the exploits of his son Dubawi – and it would be a surprise were Palace Pier to reach such rare company. However, Palace Pier is lightly raced for a four-year-old and in expert hands with John & Thady Gosden, so a figure of 132 might not represent the limit of his potential. Palace Pier needs to clock a rating of 136 – 4 lb better than he has managed so far – to be included among Dettori's top five along with Dubai Millennium (140), Mark of Esteem (137), Cracksman (136) and Sakhee (136). Special mention should also go to Enable (134) and Lady Aurelia (133), who were even more formidable on the racecourse than their lofty ratings imply due to the 3 lb sex allowance they received.

Frankie Dettori gives Palace Pier a pat

How they earned their rating Dubai Millennium – 140, 2000 Dubai World Cup, Nad Al Sheba Dubai Millennium was renamed with the Dubai World Cup in mind and he fulfilled his prophecy with a stunning performance, smashing his own course record in the process. That seven-length victory was achieved on dirt but he also showed his top-class credentials on turf, memorably slamming his rivals in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot three months later. Mark of Esteem – 137, 1996 QEII Stakes, Ascot Mark of Esteem produced a brilliant performance in the 1996 QEII but his achievement was completely overshadowed by Dettori going through the card and completing his Magnificent Seven! It was an excellent renewal of the QEII that Mark of Esteem won as he beat five other Group One winners, including Bosra Sham, who ran a cracker in second but was unable to fend off an outstanding opponent. Mark of Esteem quickened impressively to win by a length and a half, with Bosra Sham four lengths clear of First Island in third. Cracksman – 136, 2017 Champion Stakes & 2018 Champion Stakes, Ascot Cracksman, the best son of Timeform's highest-rated racehorse Frankel, twice clocked a figure of 136 in the Champion Stakes, registering wide-margin wins in 2017 and 2018. He was up against the tough and top-class Crystal Ocean in 2018, but Cracksman left that rival toiling, roaring six lengths clear up the straight to sign off in style. Sakhee – 136, 2001 Juddmonte International, York Sakhee was spectacular as a four-year-old, winning the Juddmonte International by seven lengths before landing the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by six lengths. They may not have been vintage renewals but Sakhee trounced his rivals, proving himself an outstanding and versatile racehorse (he was only denied by a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic on his next outing).

