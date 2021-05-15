Palace Pier storms to Lockinge success at Newbury

Sent off the 1/2 favourite on the back of an encouraging reappearance at Sandown, the son of Kingman blasted up the stands' rail to see off 10 rivals in fine style.

Lady Bowthorpe (22/1) ran a blinder under Oisin Murphy in second with Top Rank (11/1) third for James Tate.

Dettori, winning his fifth Lockinge, was full of praise for Palace Pier.

He said: “He’s a beast – I love him. He’s so good.

“Again, he got wiped out at the start. But we found a nice rhythm, and I had everything beat two (furlongs) out. It was great.

“I was looking for Ryan (Moore, on Lope Y Fernandez) – but I saw him rowing away three out.

“I know he gets the mile really well, so I kicked him on. He got a little bit lonely in front – but he’s a true champion, and I love him so much.”

Asked if the four-year-old may still be improving, Dettori said: “Yes, this is (just) his eighth run.

“He saves himself in the morning – he doesn’t do a lot – and he loves his racing.”

John Gosden said: “He’s a lovely horse, he relaxed well in the race – he got a little bit squeezed leaving the gate, Frankie said he got back further than he wanted.

“He came through very nicely, he said he had it won two out – he had to go, he got a little bit lonely looking around in front and I thought the filly ran a great race to be second. I’m thrilled for them.

“I think he would (get a mile and a quarter), he relaxes so well – you can put him where you want in a race, so to that extent we could do (step up), but it’s pretty obvious at this stage to go to the Queen Anne (at Royal Ascot) and think about it after that, whether we want to change trip.

“I could see that (Juddmonte International) as a very possible target for him – as you know Royal Ascot to the Eclipse is very tight, about 16 days, so that’s quite tough if they’ve had a hard race at Ascot to come back in 16 days.

“I think the Juddmonte would be a strong possibility, but there is a little race in France called the Prix Jacques le Marois at the same time, although getting to France is quite difficult now.

“He’s a son of Kingman. Kingman is a horse I could have brought back and run in the July Cup over six furlongs, he was that fast. Whereas this horse has got from the dam’s side the ability to stay.”

As for the gallant runner-up, William Jarvis is also planning to go to the Royal meeting, for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, before heading for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July fixture.

Jarvis said: “I hate finishing second, but I didn’t expect to win necessarily today – it was only if Palace Pier didn’t turn up, and I think he did run his race. I think we made him battle and we are five lengths clear of the third.

“I think it was a pretty good performance. I’m delighted with her.”