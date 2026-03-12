Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle result: Home By The Lee springs 33/1 surprise - report and free video replay

Home By The Lee caused a 33/1 surprise with a hard-fought win in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival The Joseph O'Brien-trained 11-year-old Home By The Lee was making his fifth appearance in the three-mile Grade 1, having not done better than third behind Teahupoo in the 2024 edition, but he finally put it all together in the hands of J J Slevin to beat the running-on Ballyburn (11/2) by a length and a quarter. Last year's victor Bob Olinger was third at 13/2, while the Dan Skelton-trained Kabral du Mathan (4/1) finished fourth having moved to the front going well at the last before failing to see it out up the final climb to the line. The 9/4 favourite Teahupoo was a well-beaten sixth. Home By The Lee sat in third for much of the contest before taking up the running under a strong drive on the long run to the final flight. Harry Skelton arrived swinging on the bridle aboard Kabral Du Mathan, popping the last with a brief advantage as Ballyburn and Bob Olinger were forced to switch out towards the centre of the track. But the smooth-travelling Kabral Du Mathan's stride began to shorten and Home By The Lee battled gamely to regain the lead, toughing it out on the stands' rail as Paul Townend's mount Ballyburn had to settle for the runner-up spot.

15:20 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle result 1st HOME BY THE LEE 33/1 2nd Ballyburn 11/2 3rd Bob Olinger

Winning trainer O’Brien said: “We changed things a little bit with his preparation this season and he was really good around Gowran Park. We couldn’t say we expected to win as we thought his chance had gone the year he got brought down. "It was a fantastic ride by JJ and the horse put up a great performance. Stamina is his thing and he sometimes hits a big flat spot. "He hit a little bit of one today, but JJ managed to re-motivate him. I’m really delighted for Sean O’Driscoll and his family as they bred him so they have been with him from day one. It has been a fantastic ride. To win the Stayers’ Hurdle as an eleven-year-old is special. “We normally keep him very fresh as goes through the races when he hasn’t run for a while, but this season we said we would get him racing so we took him to Gowran Park after Christmas and then we came here. “He is all stamina and I was a little bit worried when Doddiethegreat arrived on his outside, but JJ gave him a fantastic ride and he made the right moves at every stage. “Of all the horses I’ve ever trained he is the winning most horse in number of wins and we’ve had him since he just turned four so we have had him for a long time. He trains every day with enthusiasm. When he is off he gets a bit bored, so he loves his work, his job and his racing. He has never had a lame step in his life and he is a superstar.”