Paddy Power Gold Cup tips: David Ord horse-by-horse preview

Djelo was an 8/1 winner in his last column, now David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup.

MATATA Had a rare off-day at Cheltenham when only seventh in a handicap at the Showcase Meeting and needs to leave that run behind. He’s clearly better than that and has a good overall record at the track but his stamina for this trip is unproven (last of three upped to 2m4f for the only time in the Melling Chase at Aintree) and now finds himself with top-weight. Not hard to look elsewhere. JAGWAR Only beaten once over fences and firmly on the upgrade judged by his two-and-three-quarter lengths defeat of Thecompanysergeant in the Trustatrader Plate here in March. Up nine pounds but we haven’t seen the best of him yet and very much deserves his place towards the head of the market but would be asked to carry top weight if connections opt to wait for alternative targets with Matata. THE OTHER MOZZIE Had a good novice season over fences last term, signing off with an authoritative success in a two-mile handicap at Ayr in the spring. Up seven pounds and up in trip on Saturday, plus he cut little ice in the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase when his sights were raised here in March.

BAD Has his quirks but plenty of ability too and returned with a bang when winning a five-runner affair at Kempton last month. He goes particularly well there, boasting a 100% record at the track, and faces an altogether different test on Saturday for all he’s only six and clearly back at the very top of his game. THECOMPANYSERGEANT Five pounds better off for March beating at the hooves of Jagwar and he went through that race strongly. Clearly a player on that line of form and things haven’t fallen his way in his two chases since, in the Galway Plate (found himself disadvantaged by the rearranged start) and the Kerry National where he made mistakes as his stamina became stretched. It’s just a question of whether he has the same scope for improvement as his Festival conqueror, but at three times the price it might be worth chancing he has. RISKINTHEGROUND Did his bit for the Skelton title bid in the spring, winning at Ayr and here in April, and returned from his summer break to get the better of chasing debutant Blueking D’Oroux at Newton Abbot last month. Five pounds higher than his last handicap win on Saturday and a career-best required, but he knows how to get his head in front.

Freddie Gingell celebrates on Il Ridoto after winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup

IL RIDOTO Won this from a one pound higher mark last season and blew the cobwebs away when chasing home subsequent Haldon Gold Cup second Saint Segal on his return at Chepstow. That will have put him spot on for the weekend, it will be no surprise to see the headgear return or for him to make a strong defence of his crown. One of the more likely winners.

COMING UP EASY An interesting contender for Henry de Bromhead having completed a hat-trick when beating Dreal Deal by five lengths in a Listed Killarney handicap in August. A strong-travelling, slick-jumping, front-runner and he’ll make them all go if he gets into a good early rhythm despite having a ten pounds higher mark to contend with. VINCENZO Only took him four races to prove himself a better chaser than a hurdler last season, winning at Windsor and Sandown He was also second to Kalif Du Berlais in a handicap on New Year’s Day and, stepped up in trip for the first time over fences, was beaten only by a remarkable late flourish from Booster Bob in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury. There’s every chance he’s going to stay ahead of the handicapper for a little while yet.

Vincenzo in full flow

THEATRE NATIVE Impressed with her jumping when winning a mares’ novice here in April and will come forward from a promising Listowel return last month. She needs to given she’s ten pounds higher than when beating A Penny A Hundred but in good hands and worth a second glance if she turns up as she also holds an entry in a novice handicap on Sunday. PANIC ATTACK The Skeltons' number one for this and has had one run over fences for them, winning a mares’ handicap at Windsor in January with any amount in hand. Up ten pounds but this has been plan-A for a while according to her trainer and she has to be on the shortlist.

Panic Attack wins at Windsor

CONYERS HILL Building up a good record over fences and returned to action at Limerick in October when second behind Crowsatedappletart (Theatre Native three-and-three-quarter lengths away in third and now four pounds better off). Seems at his best in deep ground though and remains to be seen whether a truly run race at this trip will really be his bag. ES PERFECTO He ran well at the Festival in March when fifth behind Caldwell Potter, losing a couple of places up the hill having given chase to the winner. He’s relatively lightly-raced over fences, especially for a ten-year-old, but the suspicion is the handicapper has him where he wants him and others are definitely open to more improvement.

Hoe Joly Smoke (right) is about to score

HOE JOLY SMOKE Travelled like the winner for much of the race when third behind Third Card Brag on his return here last month but eventually finished third. Drops in trip on Saturday off bottom weight and represents the Skeltons, but his best form is all over three miles-plus and despite being a strong traveller, he might find this a very different test. HUNTER LEGEND A prolific winner for an excellent yard, he was a very taking winner at Bangor last time, producing a career-best effort in the process. The problem was it came in a Class 4 handicap and his form is all in small fields. ISSAR D’AIRY Will be out of the handicap if Matata turns up and there wasn’t enough in an error-strewn performance at Ascot earlier in the month to suggest he’s about to win his first race since January 2024.