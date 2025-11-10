Menu icon
L'Eau Du Sud winning the Henry VIII
Cheltenham November Meeting: Dan Skelton team

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon November 10, 2025 · 3h ago

Dan Skelton is aiming a strong team at this weekend’s three-day Cheltenham November Meeting.

They include three runners in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup and the return of one of last season’s leading novice chasers.

“I’ll try and run everything that’s entered really,” the trainer told Racing TV at Carlisle on Monday. "I try to pick the entries and run what we can. L’Eau Du Sud is probably the headline act on Friday but he has to take on Jonbon.

“We have a couple in the novice hurdle that day that look quite smart in Great Fleet and Moneygarrow too.

“In the big race on Saturday we have three in there and Harry is going to ride Panic Attack because that has always been plan-A, and Protektorat is going to run on Sunday in a handicap over an extended trip.

"Mirabad looks our headline entry in the Greatwood - it’s a nice bunch. They’re our headline entries but we have others. They’re the ones for the marquee races though."

