Cheltenham delivered again on Saturday thanks to a thrilling Paddy Power Gold Cup and a classy win from Banbridge - could he be a Festival winner once again?

The seasons have truly turned. The Saturday feature is done and dusted by 14.30 GMT, low winter sun means omitted obstacles around the country, the Irish are out in force and plundering a good percentage of our prize money. Of course they are, Cheltenham is back. In the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup it looked for all money like the the raiding party would be going home with another of Cheltenham’s major prizes, and, unlike at the Festival, with just the ammunition of one runner, Mouse Morris’ French Dynamite, the sole raider. He tanked through the contest under Darragh O’Keeffe and had two lengths in hand approaching the last, but he landed on all fours and didn’t get away from the final fence with any momentum, opening the door for GA LAW who scampered his way into the lead under Johnny Burke. This looked an unlikely victory in-running. Jamie Snowden’s horse made mistakes on the first circuit and didn’t get into a smooth rhythm, something that can so often be a killer at Cheltenham as those in the van skip clear. When Coole Cody made his race-ending mistake early in the contest he impeded Ga Law, who was taken back on his heels, but Burke nursed him into contention coolly and he was on the leaders’ tails on the turn for home. A good jump at the second last put him in the race and another quick leap at the final fence enabled him to reel in French Dynamite, backed by a large and raucous crowd revelling in the November sun. The Cheltenham hill has seen many a famous late autumn tussle and this was another one.

Johnny Burke celebrates on Ga Law - click for full report and free video replay

Snowden revealed afterwards that it was a minor setback that had kept Ga Law off the track for 603 days prior to his Aintree return, ‘a bit of heat in his leg in the build-up’ to the 2021 Cheltenham Festival convincing his handler to take his time with a young and talented horse. That decision is now paying dividends, his encouraging Old Roan Chase third on his comeback proving the perfect platform for this, the dreaded bounce factor nowhere to be seen despite it being at the back of his rider’s mind on that uncomfortable first circuit. What kind of things could Ga Law achieve now? The Paddy Power Gold Cup is so often the zenith for the handicap chaser that wins it, but Ga Law is young and the potential is there for him to go onto greater things, either at this trip or over three miles, either on this type of ground or softer. Given he was a Grade Two-winning novice chaser and that this was just his seventh start over fences, and ninth all told, there could well be plenty more to come. Top handicaps look his game and he could well be back at Cheltenham for the December Gold Cup next month. He can improve significantly in the jumping department, too, so he could well defy a rise in the weights after this, wherever he goes next. It will be tougher next time, as he’s pulled away with a good, young, improving, Irish raider here, so he’s looking at a new mark around the 150 region on Tuesday having landed this prestigious Cheltenham prize from a perch of 142. The antepost money for French Dynamite proved well judged and he can boost this form sooner rather than later. He floated through the contest on the ground, so conditions could be crucial to him, but he looks capable of holding his own over three miles given he stuck to the task so well once headed. Midnight River stayed on for third and is another that could end up going up in trip to three miles, while Il Ridoto looks more likely to go in the opposite direction. He could even drop back to two, but 2m4f on a flat track might well be his optimum course and distance as the season progresses.

Earlier on BANBRIDGE was impressive in the Arkle Trial for Joseph O’Brien and J J Slevin. The race lost a little of its lustre when Monmiral was taken out on account of the good ground, but this was still a good field with Tommy’s Oscar, Pentland Hills and Glory And Fortune in opposition. In the end it was too hot for Pentland Hills who cried enough down the back straight, while Glory And Fortune crashed out at the second last when challenging for second. Tommy’s Oscar filled that position in the end, a misjudged manoeuvre from Danny McMenamin on the turn for home putting Ann Hamilton’s horse on the back foot as Banbridge got first run. The result wouldn’t have been any different with a cleaner passage, though, as Banbridge was dominant as he powered up the hill. Cheltenham Festival quotes drop into the inbox more than hair loss solutions at this time of year and the majority have to be taken with a pinch of salt. Banbridge was cut to 16/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle and 12/1 for the Turners on the back of this, prices that appeal less when you remind yourself of the Willie Mullins battalion in those kind of races. Banbridge is a Cheltenham Festival winner over 2m4f, though, so he stays well, while there’s room for improvement in the jumping department for him, too. He was good but gave his fences plenty of air. He can become quicker over a fence, more economical, and could turn into a big player in the Turners yet. That race is four months away, but such thoughts can help us through the long, dark winter. It’s that time of year now. The seasons have truly turned.