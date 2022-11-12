Sent off at 5/1, Jamie Snowden's charge made a few mistakes and was off the bridle at the top of the hill. At that stage the eventual runner-up was tracking Storm Control and swept past that rival turning for home.

However the winner was beginning to find his stride under Jonathan Burke and he was the only danger after the last. For much of the climb up the hill it seemed the leader would repel his challenge but Ga Law knuckled down to get his head in front in the dying strides and score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

The pair were three lengths clear of Midnight river (15/2) with the strong-travelling Il Ridoto weakening into fourth.