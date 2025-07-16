Paddock Notes and horses to follow from Sandown and Newmarket

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his observations and eyecatchers from Sandown and Newmarket.

CATULLUS / CONSTITUTION RIVER, 7f 2yo colts and geldings maiden, Newmarket, 11/07/25 Given the race had been won by Field of Gold and Noble Truth in recent times, it was little surprise there was an air of eager anticipation before the latest running of this maiden. The million-euro colt Distant Storm won on the nod and earned quotes for the Guineas afterwards. However, he looked well forward and knew his job, a couple of the others perhaps more interesting in the longer term, certainly in terms of their physique and state of readiness. The runner just touched off was Constitution River, a good sort in appearance, who displayed distinct signs of greenness in making his effort. He'd have good prospects of turning the tables on the winner were they to meet again. Likely to leave this bare form well behind, he's got a pedigree that suggests he'll stay a mile and more next year. Third home was the winner's stable-companion Catullus. He's a strong colt, who was nowhere near so clued up as the winner, carrying condition and noisy beforehand. He ran green too and found trouble into the bargain, all in all running a race full of promise. He's got a speedier pedigree than the first two and might be best kept to seven furlongs for the time being.

CAVIAR HEIGHTS – 1¼m 3yo+ listed, Sandown, 04/07/25 Caviar Heights has had to wait a while to make his debut for the William Haggas yard after being bought for 520,000 guineas out of Karl Burke's stable. He was due to run in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot but missed the race due to a bad scope. Two weeks later, he turned up in listed company at Sandown and ran a cracker. Sent into a clear lead and going a sound gallop, Caviar Heights proved very game in front, but was headed near the line as Colin Keane lifted the three-year-old Windlord home. Caviar Heights was evidently pretty fit for his return, but his performance suggests he's at least as good as ever. Physically he's the type to make a better four year old, so even so, he could well build on this run. It's interesting that he might have returned in the Duke of Edinburgh and also that he is entered in the Ebor. Caviar Heights is untried beyond eleven furlongs, yet he's by Sea The Stars and has long since outstayed the dam's side of his pedigree. There wouldn't be a better race than the Ebor in which to make a sizeable dent in his half-million price tag. KASSAYA – 5f 3yo handicap, Sandown, 04/07/25 It was fitting that Sandown added a sprint handicap named in honour of the great Battaash to the Eclipse meeting. He first emerged as a potential star when winning at the track and holds the five-furlong course record there for a win in the Charge. Kassaya won't reach the heights that Battaash did, but her win in his race augurs very well for the rest of her campaign. Kassaya was returning from over a year off, having been injured after last year's Queen Mary, in which she was sent off favourite. She looked to have done plenty of work, though not to have grown much since last summer. The market certainly anticipated a bold showing and she came out on top, overcoming greenness to get the better of a pair of last-time-out winners. Kassaya ran to a useful level, a view supported by the timefigure for the race. She'll be up to running in pattern or listed events before long and has the makings of a smart sprinter. In theory, as a Kingman half-sister to the Guineas winner Chaldean, she might be expected to stay some way beyond five furlongs, though she gives the impression she will be best at five and six.

Kassaya wins at Sandown

KURAKKA – 1¼m 3yo handicap, Newmarket, 11/07/25 There was a smaller field than usual for this Heritage Handicap, but they were a nice bunch on looks, none more so than the well-made Kurakka. He was bidding for a hat-trick, but came up short, managing third place by another pair of progressive sorts. Kurakka was on firmer ground than previously and dropping back in trip, and it's possible neither was in his favour. He just lacked a turn of foot at a crucial stage but was keeping on again at the finish. Something like the Old Rowley Cup in the autumn might be the race for him. In the longer term, Kurakka has the makings of a high-end handicapper as a four year old. NIGHT RAIDER – 6f 3yo+ Group 1 July Cup, Newmarket, 12/07/25 It's fair to say the July Cup was not a great advert for the standard of British sprinting. The shock winner No Half Measures produced about the lowest-rated winning performance in the race this century. The one bona fide Group 1 horse in the race, Notable Speech, failed to translate his miling form to six furlongs. And yet, there was a fair bit to like about the performance of Night Raider. He blazed a trail, leading overall as the field split into three groups, clear at halfway before unsurprisingly tying up in the final furlong. Night Raider has yet to match his good all-weather form in three runs on turf this summer, but there are clear grounds for thinking he hasn't been seen to advantage on the last two. Night Raider would definitely benefit from another try at five furlongs on turf, with the King George at Goodwood making plenty of appeal. If he can tank along there as he did at Newmarket then he will take some pegging back,. His turf form doesn't give him a great chance, but his rating on the all-weather would put him right in the mix. OPERA BALLO – 1m 3yo listed, Newmarket, 10/07/25 Opera Ballo produced the performance of the July Festival, gaining a fourth win from five starts and running to a very smart level in landing the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. He wasn't quite mature enough for the Guineas in the spring, but will be a force in pattern races for the rest of the campaign. Opera Ballo, a good-bodied son of Ghaiyyath, had been mentioned as a Guineas, or even Kentucky Derby, contender after winning his first two starts in good style at Kempton in the winter. He then spoilt his chance by pulling too hard in the Craven, which ended Guineas hopes, and a more softly-softly approach was pursued. Fitted with a hood, Opera Ballo won the Heron Stakes at Sandown, before following up at Newmarket. Baaeed was an impressive winner of this race and went next to the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood and ended his campaign in the Queen Elizabeth II. It's perfectly possible that Opera Ballo will be out to taking him those sorts of targets – make no mistake, he's a really exciting prospect.

PUBLISH – 7f 2yo novice, Sandown, 04/07/25 Just five went to post for the forty-grand novice, but there was still plenty of trouble in running. All five were newcomers and, as usual on the round course at Sandown, the field clustered near the inside rail. Publish was patiently ridden against the rail, going well but waiting for an opening from two furlongs out. One finally came in the final 200 yards, but it was too late. Publish took second behind Pacific Pier, finishing with running left. While the winner scored with a bit in hand, it is an obvious conclusion to think Publish would have run him close with a clear passage. Publish has plenty about him, particularly for a first foal, being a well-made sort. He's by Kingman out of a smart turf winner in the US. His dam, Nay Lady Nay, won graded races at up to nine furlongs and was Grade 1-placed at a mile and a quarter. Publish will stay at least a mile. A maiden or novice looks his for the taking before he progresses to better things. TREASURE TIME – 1m 3yo+ handicap, Sandown, 05/07/25 Treasure Time is the second of two returnees from the William Haggas yard to make this edition of Paddock Notebook. He returned in the Challenge and acquitted himself well, just lacking a turn of foot in the closing stages and finishing fifth behind the well-ridden Classic. This is good handicap form, and Treasure Time did enough to suggest he retains all his ability. He had some strong form at three, particularly the Sky Bet Handicap which he won at the Ebor meeting. The second, fourth, fifth and sixth all improved subsequently (the third has run just once since, in Hong Kong), which suggested a BHA mark of 94 shouldn't be beyond him. Treasure Time had one run after York last autumn, a steady pace at Doncaster not showing him to advantage. He holds entries in a couple of big mile handicaps, the Golden Mile at Goodwood, as well as back at the Ebor meeting. The latter might just be the favoured option, his mark just about high enough to get a run.

Delacroix wins the Coral-Eclipse