Paddock Notebook: Horses to follow from Ascot and Newbury

Leader In The Park features among David Cleary's latest horses to follow as the Timeform expert looks back on recent meetings and Ascot.

ACT OF INNOCENCE, 2m 4yo+ class 3 maiden hurdle, Newbury, 28/11/25 Act Of Innocence, a bumper winner for Paul Nicholls in the spring, went to Newbury a warm order on his hurdling debut and didn't disappoint, scoring by 2¾ lengths from Snnatra, who already had experiences over hurdles, the pair pulling clear of their rivals. It was a pretty polished debut and Act Of Innocence knew his job well. There was just a moment or two after the last when it looked as if the runner-up's experience and fitness might make the difference but then Act Of Innocence picked up well and was going away in style at the line. Something like the Formby at Aintree could well be next up. Act Of Innocence is now with Nicky Henderson who has won this race numerous times over the years, notably with Jonbon and Buveur d'Air. He is by My Dream Boat, the Prince of Wales's Stakes winner, who has had eight winners from just 13 runners from his small early crops. None of those wins has come over further than 19 furlongs, and Act Of Innocence seems very likely to stay at around two miles this winter.

LEADER IN THE PARK, 2¾m 4yo+ class 2 handicap chase, Newbury, 29/11/25 The first two home in the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial were second-season chasers who look set to make an impact in good races this winter. And although Burgundy Bob came out on top, the runner-up Leader In The Park shaped every bit as promisingly. Both first and second were having their first outing since the spring. Leader In The Park went off in front, as is his wont, going with plenty of zest and jumping fluently. He had got most of his rivals in trouble turning for home, but he was pursued by Burgundy Bob. Both were shaken up two out, Leader In The Park not ceding the lead until the last 100 yards. Leader In The Park is as much speed as stamina. Whether he will stay three miles remains to be seen, though that would obviously increased options if he did. He's not shown to best advantage at Cheltenham previously, which might make the good middle-distance handicaps they have there a less appealing target. However, there ought to be plenty of other options for connections to choose from.

HORNICA, 2m 4yo+ Listed mares' novices' hurdle, Newbury, 29/11/25 It was asking a lot of Hornica to tackle this listed event after just one run in a novice hurdle, where she finished no better than mid-field. Hornica wasn't good enough to go with the principals from the second-last and ended up beaten more than 30 lengths, but she shaped encouragingly and will be competitive when she drops down in grade again. Hornica is a tall, athletic-looking mare and was one of the picks in the field. She wears a hood and is quite a keen sort, definitely over-racing at Newbury on her hurdling debut (when she was very easy to back). It might be that she will be kept around two miles for the time being. In terms of pedigree, Hornica is nothing out of the ordinary, though she must have looked the part when she went through the sales ring as a three-year-old store, as she made the highest price for a filly of that age by her sire. Her dam's previous four foals have yet to register a win either, though she's a half-sister to the Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power. Hopefully Hornica, will be providing an upturn in family fortunes before long.

THE WALK, 2m class 3 NH Flat, Ascot, 21/11/25 For a horse that is bred to be a staying chaser in three years' time, The Walk made a very encouraging start to his career in taking the bumper at Ascot's November meeting. He faced just five rivals, but they included a promising previous bumper winner and a couple of recruits that had won in the pointing field. The Walk didn't seem especially fancied, sent off at 9/1, but he looks the part – he's a well-made gelding – and he knew his job, travelling smoothly through the race. Shaken up with a quarter of a mile to run, he picked up to lead inside the final 200 yards and gradually extended the advantage. As his name might suggest, The Walk is by Walk In The Park, and he's out of a half-sister to his stable's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River. He seems a likely sort for a bumper under a penalty and perhaps something better towards the spring. He may well have a quiet campaign, though, and he's very much one to follow in the longer-term.

TUTTI QUANTI, 2m 4yo+, class 1 Gerry Feilden Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, Newbury, 29/11/25 Tutti Quanti, stepping up on his return in a red-hot Welsh Champion Hurdle, was given a well-judged ride by Harry Cobden to land the Gerry Feilden at Newbury, a good way to sign off his hurdling career, everything about him – looks, pedigree and demeanour – suggesting he'll prove a fair bit better still as a chaser. Tutti Quanti is a tall gelding, so has the scope to make a better chaser than hurdler. He's a front runner that goes with plenty of zest and his jumping at Newbury was good in the main, bar a blunder two out, his technique likely to adapt well to fences. As regards his pedigree, Tutti Quanti, is out of a mare that has already produced two winning chasers in France. His sire, Chanducoq, is somewhat obscure, having won just as a two-year-old and failed to score over hurdles. However, he is brother to a good hurdler and half-brother to another, Cokoriko, who has since established himself as a jumps sire, with a handful of smart chasers among his winners, including Coco Beach and Iroko.

