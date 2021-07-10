Reigning champion Oxted faces 18 in huge Darley July Cup at Newmarket

Roger Teal’s star sprinter bids to become the first horse since Right Boy in 1958 and 1959 to win the six-furlong showpiece in successive years.

Oxted showed he was back to his best when lifting the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, for his first success since he took this prize in 2020.

Heading the opposition in what looks one of the hottest renewals for years is Starman. Ed Walker’s Duke of York Stakes winner in May missed the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting due to the soft ground.

Archie Watson has two strong contenders in Dragon Symbol and Glen Shiel, who were runners-up in the Commonwealth Cup and Diamond Jubilee Stakes respectively at the Royal meeting.

Other winners there going for Group One glory are Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force, winner of the Jersey Stakes, and Wokingham Handicap victor Rohaan.

Appleby also has Glorious Journey, while others in the mix include American raider Extravagant Kid, Art Power, Chil Chil, Supremacy and Brando. Kevin Ryan’s nine-year-old is making his fifth appearance in the race, having finished second, third, sixth and seventh in his four previous attempts.