July Cup tips: Guide to the Newmarket Group One on Saturday July 10

Check out our guide to the possible runners in Saturday's Darley July Cup including an early tip for the Newmarket feature.

Horse-by-horse guide to the field

Looked to have sprinting world at his feet as a three-year-old last summer but has found it hard to break into the top tier, though recent Diamond Jubilee third to Dream Of Dreams was arguably right up there close to his best. Could just be a bit vulnerable again on the steep rise to the line this weekend.

Veteran campaigner who has often outperformed expectations on the big stage well into his twilight years. Record in this race reads 3276 and this year's evidence suggests he may be a step slower again. Can burst blood vessels too, something that happened again in the Chipchase last time out.

Has at least maintained a fair level of consistency this season but he's just not performing at anything like the sort of level that's going to be required to win a race of this nature. Official mark of 107 a shade generous and still a stone shy of what's needed at Newmarket.

North American raider who has been around a few seasons now and picked up a Group One at Meydan in March. The fact Final Song (more on her below) was second detracts from the achievement somewhat, but his King's Stand third behind Oxted can hardly be crabbed and it's interesting connections have opted to keep him on in the UK. A true test over this far on a stiff track might just test his mettle, mind.

Listed win in May 2019 forced him up in grade again and he's largely been in too deep, sole success since coming in a four-runner conditions event at Wolverhampton this spring. Only beaten a neck by Came From The Dark at Newbury and then second to Dream Of Dreams at Windsor, but fifth in Diamond Jubilee last time and that's probably about as good as he can hope for again here on balance.

One of the success stories of 2020, especially given his role in Hollie Doyle's rise, and nothing wrong with his form this time around either. Beaten a length by Dream Of Dreams in the Diamond Jubilee which is marginally better than his Haydock effort against the same horse in the autumn and the unsettled forecast should result in the ground playing to his strengths this weekend. Gets the trip well (raced over middle-distances in his youth) and could be really suited to this track providing he doesn't get too much pace pressure through the early stages.

Only run over six furlongs three times in his life (form figures of 128) but a strongly-run July Cup could play into the hands of a seven-furlong expert like him. He's very effective in the right company and added a seventh career success to his CV over seven here last month but well held the twice he's mixed it at Group One level and quite hard to see that changing now he's a five-year-old.

Often races on or close to the pace which can be an advantage on this track but he might have company in that regard so is going to need a new PB to end up in the places. Raised to a career-high official rating of 110 after close second to Chil Chil in the Chipchase last time so still very much thriving but five wins on the all-weather compared to two on turf means he's fairly easy to oppose.

Bumped into Pinatubo as a two-year-old which was a bit unfortunate on his part but proved really frustrating in his Classic campaign last season, constantly coming up short yet shaping like he had more to give. Landed skinny odds with what looked a confidence-boosting comeback win at Leopardstown in April but has been in and out since. Appreciated getting back on fast ground when second to Palace Pier in the Queen Anne and Aidan O'Brien has played some star milers to great effect in this race before, but it appears to be asking quite a lot of the son of Lope De Vega.

Hard not to warm to Oxted given his connections and he's played a massive part in showcasing the talents of rising star Cieren Fallon too. Fallon being back on board may well have contributed to King's Stand success last month but it looked a perfectly-executed plan to bring him back to the boil for the summer after a tough trip to Riyadh at the start of the year. Whether he'll love the step back up to six furlongs remains to be seen but he was strong at the finish when taking top spot last year and, all things considered, it's slightly surprising he's not clear favourite despite 6lb weight concession to the three-year-olds.

He's raced five times and won four, the sole defeat a too-bad-to-be-true effort behind a number of these rivals in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot last October. Back with a bang in the Duke Of York Stakes in May and hotly-fancied for the Diamond Jubilee until the heavy downpours put paid to his Ascot participation. Connections have had to be patient while rivals have gained more top-flight experience but no doubting he's a sprinter with Group One pretensions and he's seemingly got all the tools to make his presence felt. Whether he's an obvious bet at the prices is another matter, though.

A real credit to David O'Meara and the team but he holds no secrets after 54 racecourse appearances so far. Remarkable how he's still operating at such a high level and the Newmarket defeat of Oxted in April obviously reads well, though admittedly that looked down to race-fitness (or lack thereof) on the day. Hard to put anyone off a small place bet at huge prices but he'll need half a dozen to fluff their lines if he's going to win the race.

Richard Fahey has never hid the enthusiasm he has for the son of Pastoral Pursuits and, after going seven outings without success, signed off last year with a Group Three win in Ireland. Not quite at that level this season and has clear ground to make up on a number of them but Newcastle wasn't his true running most recently and a massive run at long odds wouldn't come as a shock this weekend.

In-form mare who seemed to scale new heights in pure form terms when beating Good Effort to Chipchase glory at Newcastle a fortnight ago. That sort of performance had been coming given she has some really bright handicap efforts to her name, though it doesn't look like she'll get her preferred rattling fast ground.

Bits and pieces of smart form last year but no denying she's enjoyed her better days in the Dubai sun. Back to winning ways at Meydan earlier this year and subsequent second to Extravagant Kid in Group One Al Quoz Sprint reads well on paper, but unable to replicate anything of that sort in two UK starts since shipping home. She looks a real outsider in this exalted company.

Really interesting contender for Charlie Appleby who was originally thinking of sticking to seven furlongs for the horse's next assignment after winning the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. Definitely deserves a move into Group One territory on the back of that effort, which completed a run of four wins since returning in April. Obviously stays well, will handle anything the weather has to throw at the track and certainly not without hope of victory if the real speedsters tee it up for those with a bit more stamina to call on late in the piece. He looks over-priced at present.

Wasn't sighted at all as a juvenile yet made great waves on the all-weather through the spring and has managed to carry his form onto the turf in no uncertain terms. Looked really classy on fast conditions at Hamilton (5f) in May but showed improved form on bad ground back at six furlongs the last time, passing the post first in the Commonwealth Cup last month. Lost the race in his stewards' room but reputation grew on that evidence and a sounder surface will surely help him here. Two tough races on heavy going hardly the ideal preparation, it could be argued, but still early days with him and very exciting given it's so hard to know just when the arc of improvement may start coming to a halt.

Very decent juvenile campaign last year, winning three times from seven appearances and bagging a major sales pot along the way. However, the impressive comeback win at Salisbury was a little unexpected and gave the strong impression he was a much-improved performer again this time around. Would probably want faster ground than he's going to get at the weekend but supplemented into the race for a not-inconsiderable fee so worthy of respect for yard that obviously knows the time of day.

Not many real unknowns in the field but suppose he'd fall into that category as his Haydock comeback run - against a bunch of horses who were already hard-fit - appeared to be needed. Showed some really promising signs at two, including over six furlongs and it's far too soon to be writing him off, for all there's no convincing case to be made for him winning either.

Has to be considered one of the more dangerous three-year-olds in the field as a young sprinter on a roll can be very hard to contain. Winning handicaps from a mark of 112 just isn't normal so the step up to Group One level looks more than merited, especially after he beat Commonwealth Cup 'second' Dragon Symbol at Haydock prior to Ascot. At some stage his campaign (on the go since November) may well catch up with him but it's a brave call to suggest that time is now.

Another with a question mark hanging over him but trainer Clive Cox - who knows a thing or two about dealing with top-class sprinters - has been pretty forthright when it comes to comments over keeping the faith with this colt. Slammed by Rohaan in the Pavillion Stakes at Ascot on his sole start this year, it's since been revealed he was suffering from something at the time and if he's able to recapture his top two-year-old form then he's definitely in the shake-up with the best of these. Could be a bit too risky for most punters but Supremacy winning a huge prize at some stage this year would hardly be a major shock. He wouldn't want too much of the wet stuff to fall this week.

Hasn't enjoyed himself at all by looks of things this season which is a major disappointment given his immense promise in 2020 which included a Group One win in Ireland and a good third to St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst. Seeing as it was his turn of foot which got tongues wagging last term, perhaps the drop right back to sprinting could prove the catalyst for a real resurgence. Hard not to hold some reservations until seeing a bit more of the spark back in his step.

Really good form against some quality fillies last year, namely a defeat of Sacred at York and her half-length second to Alcohol Free in the Cheveley Park. Ran with credit in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf in November and didn't stay the trip in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her seasonal return at the Curragh (heavy). Was due to run in the Commonwealth Cup prior to the deluge so a dry week presumably wanted but overall she could be a little bit overlooked by the market despite still having to prove she's trained on.