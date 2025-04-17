Owen Burrows Stable Tour: Guide to their 2025 team

Owen Burrows talks Graham Clark through some of the stable's big hopes for the new Flat season.

Owen Burrows has consistently proved since taking out a license back in 2016 that he is the man for the big occasion. Last season was no different with a quarter of the Lambourn handler’s domestic winners coming at Listed level or above all of which helped him set a new total prize money record in Britain of £1,599,820. The undoubted highlight of the campaign was Anmaat’s victory in the Group One QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, which was ably backed up by the likes of Nakheel’s success in the Group Two Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes. And with the aforementioned pair back for more this year alongside some exciting three year-olds with Classic claims the sight of Burrows featuring on the biggest occasions once again looks like a high probability. Burrows said: “Last season ended tremendously. We were tipping away pretty pleasingly then came Champions Day and a good season turned into an excellent season. “We had the filly Raqiya win in America at Del Mar on Breeders’ Cup night and that was a big buzz. It was my best season prize money wise by a nice little bit. “A few of these three year olds that have won on their only start at two have come out and won. We have a nice bunch of three year olds and a nice few older horses with the likes of Anmaat, Deira Mile, Jarraaf and Nakheel still about. “The two year olds look a bit more forward than previous years. Hopefully some will be out the first part of May and I like what I have seen so far.”

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

ALFAREQA She didn’t show anywhere near what she had shown at home on her one start last year. Her work had been good beforehand and she has certainly got ability. I wouldn’t condone her on that run as what we have seen at home she has definitely got ability. She ran over seven furlongs at Kempton Park and I would imagine we will start her back over seven furlongs on a nice galloping track. She will probably get a mile, but she has got a bit of boot. If we can win and pick up some black type then that would be great. ANMAAT I thought his price in the Champion Stakes was crazy as I thought he should have been about a 16/1 chance. One or two things didn’t go to plan in France, but two weeks later he put it right in the Champion Stakes. I’m just glad I was allowed to run him. The Champion Stakes was a messy race. I was very happy with him until turning in as I could see he was travelling, but when they came around the bend things changed slightly. I thought our chance had gone, but then I saw it open up and thought he is going to run on and finish third or fourth, however he then just took off. When you look back at the race you think if he hadn’t got hampered just how far would he have won by. He is lightly raced and he only had three races last year. He is in with us now, but he had the autumn back at Shadwell. He might start off in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but there is a Group Two in France around the same time as well, however he would have a penalty in that. He will have an away day beforehand. Races like the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, the Eclipse, the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes would all be on the agenda. He won’t run in them all and we would then aim him back at the Champion Stakes at the end of the year. It is incredible he is still performing at the level he does. He loves training and he is in great form now. He seems as enthusiastic as ever. He goes on fast ground, but you won’t get many opportunities on it so we will pick and choose a little bit. It would be nice if we could start at the end of May and go through until October. I’ve always thought the Eclipse at Sandown would suit him down to the ground. ALYANAABI He was fifth in the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, but then it went downhill for whatever reason. We moved him up in trip, but I thought he was too keen over a mile and a quarter at Newbury and he didn’t relax, so I could put a line through that. Then when we dropped him back to nine furlongs in the Strensall and we went back to dropping him in and he never passed a horse. He went back to Shadwell and he had a full MOT, but nothing was found so we decided to cut him. I’ve pencilled in the Paradise Stakes at Ascot back over a mile for him and we will see how we get on. It is possible we might drop him back in trip a bit further and go for the Spring Trophy up at Haydock Park on May 10th. Jim (Crowley) rode him last week and he thought it might be worth trying him over seven furlongs first time up. He needs to prove it on the track, but we are happy with what we are seeing at the moment. I can’t see why he can’t bounce back, but he has got a bit to prove. FALAKEYAH She was impressive on her only start at Wolverhampton and she could be very exciting. She is from a family we know and she is half-sister to Rowayeh, who was slightly unlucky at Royal Ascot last year when she was stopped at a vital stage. She is more sensible than Rowayeh and she is not as keen as her.. She has an Oaks entry. I was half thinking of the Pretty Polly to start her in at Newmarket, which is a bold move, but we need to know quick enough to know if we are in that area. Jim (Crowley) just wonders if 10 furlongs to start might be a bit far and there is the Listed Conqueror Stakes at Goodwood just before that over a mile. She has to go out first with one other so she just takes a bit of knowing and we have got to keep that lid on her. She did knock the front of a joint a little while back, but she has been in full work for a couple of weeks now though. DEIRA MILE The Sheema Classic wasn’t really run to suit. They went very slow and it turned into a bit of a two and a half furlong sprint which wasn’t going to suit us unfortunately. At the end of the day he had it all to do on ratings so I didn’t think he ran too badly. He probably ran to his mark. He has come back now and he hasn’t done too much since. He seems to have come out of it fine other than losing a bit of weight. We will drop him in grade a bit now to a Group Three or something like that. We will try and find something a bit smaller then hopefully progress up again. There is the Aston Park at Newbury on Lockinge day, which I’ve sort of pencilled in, but we will have to see how he is. We will get the weight back on him and see where we are in another couple of weeks. Tom (Marquand) said he felt very honest in Dubai and we will probably get on and take the blinkers off him as he has matured a bit now. If we didn’t fancy Newbury there is a Group Two in Chantilly at the beginning of June. I think he appreciates getting his toe in a bit so we wouldn’t be afraid of running him on soft ground.

Anmaat pictured winning the Champion Stakes

DEIRA STORM He finished second on his debut and he was a bit of an eye-catcher that day. He was quite weak last year and he took a bit of time to come up to a run. He had been showing a bit at home before his run though. He takes after Blue Point as he is a little bit on it. We dropped him in at Wolverhampton, but mentally that is what he needed. He might get a mile, but not much more than that. Starting him off over a more galloping seven furlongs might be more suitable for him. I feel he is a horse that could still do with filling out and strengthening. He has certainly got ability, but how good he is I’m not sure. FAIR WIND He won a nice couple of races last season including a really valuable handicap at Ascot. I don’t get what happened on his last start when he refused to race. He was a horse we got sent as he was bolting everywhere and that was the last thing I thought he would ever do is refuse to race. It was just so strange. I put him in a week later at home and he was away and gone. The plan is to start him in the five furlong handicap at Newmarket today [didn't take up the entry]. He is now rated 95 so he doesn’t need to go up too much to the next level. The way he travelled and won at Ascot that day was great. I always felt those big field sprint handicaps suit him as they go hard and he relaxes then comes through. We might stretch him out to six. His owners Kennet Valley have won the Stewards’ Cup before with Magical Memory and that was mentioned last year. The Dash at Epsom would be on my radar, but he does need that bit of give in the ground. GETHIN He showed us a decent level at home and it was no surprise he would be up for winning first time out. The way he did it was impressive. He did show signs of greenness, but he did win by six lengths. He has got a bit of a knee action so you wouldn’t want him to be running on very fast ground. I wanted to go into another novice as I felt it would be a bit of a jump going straight into stakes company and the timing between the Newbury race and the trials works well. He has got a good mind and a good temperament. He is quite laid back about life. Time will tell how good the Newbury race was, but you couldn’t have been anything but impressed with him. He did a bit wrong beforehand in the stable yard and he was a bit keen early on, but I think that was a bit of freshness, but he got that out of his system and I would like to think he will take a nice step forward. He has come out of Newbury and he will have to go for a Derby trial now. Whether that is Chester, Lingfield or York we will see. They learn plenty around Chester. Lingfield, if it was real fast ground I would be reluctant to send him around there on the turf at this stage. The owners are going to come down next week so we will have a chat with them and make a plan. Fingers crossed he can now take in a trial and end up at Epsom. GIRLS NIGHT OUT She ran a tidy enough race at Goodwood over one mile one furlong. She was another filly that was always going to fill out and strengthen. She had her break and came back with a nice bit of condition on her. I would like to start her in a 0-65. I think her mark of 61 we should be able to win and I’m sure she will only get better as she gets older and when she goes up in trip. GLITTERING SURF It was not a complete surprise that she won well at Kempton Park on her first start. The plan now is to go to York for the Michael Seely Memorial Stakes after she won well at Kempton Park. She is a home bred so it is mega important if she can get some black type. She wants good ground as she hits the ground quite hard. She wouldn’t be running in anything too quick. I thought she did well to win at Kempton Park. We were drawn seven there and I was keen to get her a bit of cover as she didn’t learn a lot the first time out as she bounced out and made it. David (Probert) had to take her right back. They didn’t go overly quick and I thought we were poorly positioned in a slowly run race. I would have been happy if she ran on to be third, but the speed she showed from the three pole to just over a furlong out was impressive. If she happened to do well at York then we could look at going down the Coronation Stakes route. She is a lovely big scopey filly that can only get better. JARRAAF He has done very well over the course of the winter. I will probably start him in the Cathedral Stakes and he will have an entry in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He showed he likes the stiff six furlongs at Ascot, whether or not he can be a genuine six furlong horse everywhere we will see. He might be one for an easy seven furlongs so he could be one for the City Of York in August. That would be on the agenda if he was good enough. We started at seven last year at Newbury and Richard Kingscote said don’t read too much into that run as he lost his race a bit down at the start that day. Jim (Crowley) rode him at Sandown and he was drawn low. It was one of those Sandown races where it never really opened up for him. He has always been a good work horse and we thought the stiff six furlongs would suit him and it looked like he took to it well as he won twice over it. To be fair to Saffie (Osborne) after the Bengough Stakes she said should have set him alight sooner. He is a strong traveller, but he is a bit more of a grinder. He is now 106 rated so he doesn’t have to improve massively to be mixing it in these top sprints. He wouldn’t have Minzaal’s initial explosive speed, but he has always shown us plenty at home.