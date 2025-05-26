The son of Night Of Thunder, who Gosden trains in partnership with his father John, will attempt to make a triumphant return in the £80,000 Group 3, which is the highlight of Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Evening, Britain's richest evening meeting.

Last season the Godolphin-owned colt enjoyed a profitable campaign, which started with a debut win in a novice contest at Newmarket’s July Course and ended with a Group Three success in the Prix du Prince d’Orange at Longchamp in September.

And, although Ombudsman will be burdened with a three-pounds penalty for that victory, Gosden feels he can take in the mile and a quarter test, which his father has won on three previous occasions, on route to a possible breakthrough outing at Group One level.

Thady Gosden said: “Ombudsman has had a nice break over the winter and the plan has always been to come here followed then by hopefully a run at Royal Ascot where he holds an entry in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

“He is a horse that we have taken our time with and the Brigadier Gerard Stakes is a good spot to start his season off on.

“Although his Group Three win last year was on soft ground, he is relatively versatile when it comes to ground. Like most horses he wouldn’t want extremes.

“He has been on target for this all spring and he has been training well. He has made good progress in his work this year.

“He seems in very good order with himself and hopefully this will bring him forward nicely."

Although Ombudsman sprung a surprise when scoring at 18/1 on his debut Gosden admits he has possessed plenty of natural ability from the outset.

He added: “He has always seemed a talented colt, but they don’t know what price they are when they run, however it wasn’t the biggest surprise he won the first time out. He progressed very well last season and developed gradually through the ranks to end up winning a Group Three on his last start.

“He has always been a horse that has just taken a bit of time to mature, but he had a good three-year-old campaign and we hope he will have a smart four year old campaign as well.”